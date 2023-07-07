Introduction:

In the world of art, there have been countless instances where artists have captured the essence of reality through their works. However, none have been as prophetic and chilling as Cristo Xvion’s masterpiece painting titled “Lily Bomb.” This remarkable artwork, which predicted the catastrophic collapse of the Surfside condominium in Miami on June 23, 2021, stands as a haunting testament to the artist’s visionary talent. Now, after much anticipation, Cristo Xvion has made the groundbreaking decision to auction off the original painting in a historic event that will undoubtedly shape art history.

A Glimpse into “Lily Bomb”:

“Lily Bomb” is a mesmerizing and eerie portrayal of a Jewish man wearing a Yamaka Hat, his face fragmented with cracks symbolizing the impending devastation that would befall the Surfside condominium. The painting’s somber imagery is intensified by the presence of a white lily flower, a poignant symbol of death. Additionally, the inclusion of a Miami public transportation bus subtly hints at the location where this tragic event would eventually transpire.

Cristo Xvion’s Unique Artistic Vision:

Cristo Xvion has cemented his place in history as the first artist to produce over 300 prediction paintings, all of which have eerily come to pass. While he has previously sold duplicate prints of his works, the artist has staunchly refused to sell any of his original paintings. Xvion believes that these timeless pieces hold immense value not only for their artistic merit but also as tools for reflection and study for future generations.

A Warning and a Historic Event:

On June 22, 2021, the day before the Surfside tragedy, Cristo Xvion took to Instagram in a live broadcast, forewarning his followers about the imminent incident. This act of reaching out to the public, driven by a sense of responsibility, further solidified his unique connection with his art and its prophetic nature. Now, on July 14, 2023, Xvion is set to make history once again through a private live virtual broadcast where he will auction off the original masterpiece, “Lily Bomb.”

A Historic Auction:

The auction of “Lily Bomb” promises to be an extraordinary event, attracting 120 attendees and featuring 33 bidders from around the world. This will mark the first time an original prediction painting will be sold, adding an unparalleled significance to this already momentous occasion. The starting bid for this remarkable artwork will be set at an astounding $100M, reflecting its historical and artistic value.

Conclusion:

Cristo Xvion’s “Lily Bomb” stands as a testament to the power of art to transcend boundaries and capture the essence of reality. With its chilling prediction of the Surfside condominium collapse and the tragic loss of 98 lives, predominantly Jewish, this masterpiece holds a profound significance. The auction of the original painting will undoubtedly be remembered as a pivotal moment in art history, allowing art enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece that not only carries immense artistic value but also serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the profound connections between art and the human experience.