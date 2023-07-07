When pandemic-related lockdowns started easing, there was a sudden spike in leisure and business travel. To make travelling a smooth and rewarding experience for frequent flyers, IndusInd Bank, in collaboration with Vistara, introduced the IndusInd Bank Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card.

Launched on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2021, the Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer card aims to change the way India travels. For a grand and uniquely rewarding travel experience, this premium credit card offers users a world of luxury and privileges.

IndusInd Bank Club Vistara Explorer Card

The Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card caters to individuals that value a hassle-free and premium travel experience. This dual-branded card brings together the luxury and elegance of the Vistara Airline network with the banking expertise of IndusInd Bank.

The credit card offers welcome privileges such as Club Vistara’s Gold membership, a complimentary business class ticket voucher, and luxury gift vouchers.

Another exciting benefit of the IndusInd Bank Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card is that all your reward points are automatically earned in the form of Club Vistara points – on flight, travel, and shopping spends. These points can be redeemed for flight bookings across the Vistara network.

Benefits offered by Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card

With IndusInd Bank Vistara Credit Card, cardholders are entitled to a world of privileges:

Joining Benefits

Complimentary Vistara Gold membership

Complimentary Vistara business class ticket voucher

Choose Luxe Gift Cards, Oberoi Group of Hotels vouchers, or Vouchagram offers worth Rs. 25,000

Milestone Benefits

Earn a Complimentary Business Class Ticket voucher on reaching a spend milestone of INR 3 lakhs; you may earn up to five business class ticket vouchers in a year. Enjoy luxury in the skies when you travel with Vistara, be it for business or for pleasure.

Lounge Access

The Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card holders enjoy access to over 600 domestic and international airport lounges across the world. Enter a world of exclusivity and enjoy gourmet meals in a relaxing ambience.

Premium Concierge Services

The IndusInd Bank Vistara Credit Card users get access to a team of efficient concierge professionals, accessible from any corner of the world. This is a complimentary service with premium benefits such as pre-trip assistance, flight bookings, hotel reservations, sports and entertainment bookings, and gifting arrangements. All users need to do is call for concierge assistance.

Other Dining and Entertainment Benefits

Buy-One-Get-One free offers on ticket booking through BookMyShow

Dining discounts through EazyDiner

No foreign currency markup charges on international spends

1% waiver on fuel surcharge

How to Apply for IndusInd Bank Vistara Credit Card



IndusInd Bank offers a straightforward and convenient online process for credit card applications:

● Visit the official IndusInd Bank Vistara Credit Card page

● Click ‘Apply Now’

● Enter your details and verify your address

● Look at the best offers and choose the Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card

● Complete the video KYC

● Upon successful verification and approval, the card will be delivered to you in a few working days

To Wrap Things Up

Loaded with an attractive joining bonus, milestone rewards, and a best-in-class rewards programme, the IndusInd Bank Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card is your perfect travel cum lifestyle partner, ensuring a seamless and rewarding journey every single time.

Experience a new level of travel indulgence with the Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card.