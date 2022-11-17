The lightsaber, a semi-weightless plasma blade with customizable length, exists in this fictional universe. The lightsaber stands apart from other weapons because it can be used to cut anything. The flat side of most conventional blades is used for deflection or as a bludgeon, rather than as a killing edge. That’s not something you can do with a lightsaber. The saber will make clean cuts regardless of the blade’s orientation.

In Star Wars, the Clone Wars introduces us to a ceremony called the gathering, during which young Jedi trainees (also known as “younglings”) are taken to the planet Ilum by an experienced Jedi master. The younglings travel to the pristine, frigid location to mine for kyber crystals. These Force-linked crystals grow in small numbers in nature and are extremely rare. These crystals, which Yoda calls “the heart of the lightsaber,” are said to aid Jedi in channeling the Force.

What Are The Requirements To Build A Perfect Lightsaber?

Framework For A Lightsaber

The body of your lightsaber is the part you’ll be holding during close combat; it’s also where the majority of the electronics are housed. When designing your lightsaber, pick a body that fits your fingers comfortably; they come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and button arrangements.

Emitter For A Lightsaber

The emitter is the component responsible for creating the iconic plasma blade in the Star Wars universe. The emitter of your lightsaber is the hilt, where the blade is stored and where your fingers are protected. A lightsaber’s emitter may need an extra claw attachment for certain models, including the War Glaive and the Raven.

Pommel With A Lightsaber

The electronics and batteries are secured in place by the pommel, also known as the end cap or butt, which is located at the base of the housing body. After a long bout of saber dueling, batteries can be easily replaced by unscrewing the pommel.

Hub Couplers For Lightsabers

You can create your lightsaber staff or double-bladed saber by fusing two of our lightsabers The lightsaber coupler joins two separate lightsabers into a single weapon (though it will not work with all models), and it’s simple to take apart so you can go back to using two lightsabers at once.

Leads For Lightsabers

Choose from a variety of battery housing modules, activation buttons, momentary switches, and LED units to outfit your lightsaber hilt with the precise electronic components you need. You can also find dummy cells, which are properly weighted but don’t power your electronics, and a variety of battery charges to keep your lightsaber ready for action.

Additional Accessories

Lightsaber sound accessories, including battery holders, speakers, and USB cables for uploading custom sound profiles, are available here for use only with our Sound FX lightsabers. All the parts, accessories, and components in this section are covered by a comprehensive warranty from Zia Sabers to ensure your complete satisfaction with your custom lightsaber.