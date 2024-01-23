The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) approximates that drinking and driving kill about 32 people in the United States daily. That is one death every 45 minutes.

In order to help prevent deaths and injuries related to impaired driving, all states have adopted strict DUI laws. As a result, individuals convicted of drunk driving face serious legal consequences that could impact their life for a long time.

This article discusses some of the legal consequences of drinking and driving.

License Suspension

License suspension is a mandatory punishment in most states if you are convicted of a DUI offense. This means that you will be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle for a specific period, usually between 30 days and one year, depending on your state.

Losing your driver’s license can have a significant impact on your life. For example, you may have trouble moving around, arriving at class or work on time, or taking your children to school.

Moreover, a license suspension could affect your employment status if your work requires you to drive daily. As a result, you may lose your job, making it hard to pay for your living expenses and support your family.

Jail Time

You may end up in jail for a drinking and driving offense. The time you spend in prison will depend on the severity of your DUI charge and your state laws. For instance, if you are a repeat offender or have caused a severe injury to someone while driving under the influence, you may receive longer jail time.

Fortunately, you can avoid jail time by participating in treatment programs approved by the court. These programs may require you to attend alcohol education classes, substance abuse counseling, and take frequent drug and alcohol tests.

Fines, Fees, and Court Fines

In addition to license suspension and jail time, you may also receive a fine for violating your state’s DUI laws. Even a first-time offender may face fines of up to $500 or more in some states. This amount will likely increase if you are a repeat offender or driving with a minor in your car.

Besides fines, you may have to pay other fees related to your case, such as license reinstatement and court fees. These expenses can quickly accumulate and add a significant burden to your finances.

Ignition Interlock Devices (IIDs)

The court may also ask you to install an ignition interlock device in your car. This device is a breathalyzer that measures your blood alcohol level. It prevents your vehicle from starting if your blood alcohol content is too high.

An IID asks for breath samples at random intervals, commonly called rolling samples. If the device detects alcohol during the random tests, it records the positive test and notifies the probation department.

Installing and maintaining an IID can be expensive. Vendors typically charge an average of $70 per month for monitoring and maintenance.

Handling a Drinking and Driving Case

“Many people charged with DUI are unaware of their rights under the law. This can be due to the complexity of the legal process and their inability to comprehend their case fully,” says Attorney Shawn Sukumar of Shawn Sukumar Attorney at Law. Therefore, you should always consult a DUI attorney for guidance. A lawyer will evaluate your case and help you obtain the best possible outcome.