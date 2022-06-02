Reliance Industries Limited is an Indian multinational company that was incorporated in the year 1973. With its headquarters in Mumbai, RIL has numerous businesses, including energy, natural gas, petrochemicals, textiles, telecommunications, and mass media. It is among the most profitable companies and is the largest publicly-traded company by market capitalisation.

RIL has also ranked 155th on the Fortune Global 500 as the world’s biggest corporation of the year 2021. If you want to invest in the Reliance share, look up the Stock Market as the company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange with the code 500325 and the symbol RELIANCE, respectively.

However, while investing in the Share Market, build a portfolio of shares that generate good returns. Here is how you can make more money by investing in Reliance share price or others listed on the BSE & NSE.

Have realistic goals

As a trader, you hope to make the most of your investments. However, if your financial goals are unrealistic, you might get into trouble. It is crucial to understand that you can never receive the same returns from the market and, therefore, have achievable, realistic goals.

Invest with discipline

The Share Market is volatile. Even an experienced investor panics when the market has a bullish trend. If you want to receive good returns on your Reliance Industries share, invest your funds with a disciplined approach. If you invest in shares for the short term, plan accordingly. Similarly, if invested for the long term, move systematically. This lets you gain maximum returns on your investment.

Build a diverse portfolio

When investing in stocks, invest smartly. After all, it is your hard-earned money. Start by investing in different stocks than one. This diversification across sectors or even industries helps with market fluctuations. Remember, the economic environment may not be favourable for one stock and have its set of factors that affect a company’s performance or share price. Therefore, investing in one sector or stock may not be right.

Do not time the market

As an investor, you dream of buying the RIL share at a low price and selling them at a higher price. However, this may be impossible. As an investor, study the company’s history and market performance. Focus on spending time in the market than trying to time it. Waiting for the RIL share price to go higher up or lower down may not be advisable as that may never happen. Therefore, it is wiser to buy and sell your investments at different price levels.

For disclaimer and detailed report, click here:

https://www.icicidirect.com/mailimages/IDirect_RelianceInd_Q3FY22.pdf