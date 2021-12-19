When it comes to eye surgery, the LASIK procedure has proven hugely popular and effective, ever since it was first approved by the FDA in 1999. As many as 12 million Americans have had the surgery, and around 750,000 more do so every year.

As far as surgical procedures are concerned, the success rate of those who undergo LASIK operations is very high indeed. As much as 95% of those who have had the operation are happy with the results, and though there are some reported side effects, they are uncommon and relatively mild.

That success rate is one of the reasons the number of us consider having the procedure continues to increase. If you are considering joining those who’ve had the surgery, then you might want to be as well-informed as possible, so let us help you with some background information and useful post-surgery tips.

What is LASIK eye surgery?

Laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, or LASIK for short, is a type of refractive surgery used to correct vision issues. During the procedure, a cutting laser is used to change the shape of dome-shaped tissue towards the front of your cornea. LASIK is used to resolve a number of vision correction issues, from myopia to hyperopia, as well as astigmatism.

Typically LASIK is an option chosen by individuals as an alternative to glasses or contact lenses, which will mean your decision on whether to wear glasses will be a purely aesthetic one as no doubt you’ll still see the stylish value in a great pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. The overwhelming success rate is no doubt a big reason that the number of people who undergo the procedure continues to soar.

However, you may be keen to find out if there are any genuine risks in having LASIK surgery, so to help you stay informed on this, see below some common post-surgery complaints.

Risks of LASIK Surgery

It would be fair to say that the side-effects and risks related to LASIK surgery are, on the whole, relatively minor and rare, but nonetheless, it’s important to note them.

Undercorrection Issues

On occasions, the laser removal of too little of the tissue from your eye, which could result in vision that isn’t as clear as you would have hoped. This is soon resolved with an additional procedure. Overcorrection issues can also occur; that’s when too much tissue is removed.

Dry Eyes

You may find that after your surgery that your eyes are very dry; this is down to a reduction in tear production. This usually corrects itself over the course of the first few months after the surgery.

Your doctor may also give you eye drops to help resolve the issue in the short term.

Glare

Another possible side-effect relates to possible glare that you suffer from, as well as light sensitivity, and your nighttime vision may be less effective as it is in the day. You may also, in extreme circumstances, experience double-vision. If any of these symptoms occur, then you should consult your doctor.

Issues With Eye Flaps

During the surgery, the flap from the front of your eye is folded or sometimes removed, leading to infection and excessive tear production. This is something that can be resolved with additional surgery and isn’t common.

Regression

In very rare cases, the LASIK surgery doesn’t take, and you can find your eyesight regressing to its original prescription level.

Astigmatism

This occurs when an uneven amount of tissue is removed from your eyes and can be corrected in an additional procedure.

What to do once you’ve had the LASIK surgery

Immediately after your surgery, you should have a friend accompany you from the clinic as your vision may be blurry. You may also experience soreness and an itching sensation; these issues don’t tend to last very long and correct themselves accordingly.

Your doctor may prescribe you pain medication and eye drops for the hours following the procedure. After the operation, you’ll be able to see, but it won’t necessarily be crystal clear right away.

It takes around two to three months for your eyes to reach their optimum visual capability, so don’t be concerned if the results of your LASIK surgery are not clear in the first few days or weeks.

You will undergo a follow-up appointment, usually a day or two after the surgery, this is to check how your eyes are heeling. There are likely to be subsequent appointments in the first few months after you’ve completed the LASIK procedure.

You may be advised to avoid using cosmetics in your eye area, and working out excessively is also something to avoid for the first 3-4 weeks. Likewise, swimming isn’t advised.

Proven Success

80% of those that undergo LASIK surgery will no longer need to use glasses or contact lenses for any activities. In other cases, you may just need these for specific purposes and usually in relation to the under-correctness issues outlayed earlier in this article.

It is very rare for an individual’s poor sight to ever return; such is the long-term effectiveness of a procedure that has revolutionised eye surgery.