Like numerous illegal movie streaming and downloading websites, Khatrimaza.com is a piracy website that leaks songs and movies for free. Piracy is a serious issue in the movie world as it makes it much harder for filmmakers and actors to earn through their movies.

With websites such as Khatrimaza.com leaking new movies as soon as they release, less audience shows up to the theatre and pays to see those movies. While this might seem like a trivial matter who are downloading these pirated movies, it is costing the film industry millions of dollars every year.

About Khatrimaza.com

As a website that uploads pirated content, it is illegal to use this website in India. Khatrimaza.com is primarily used to stream and download movies in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam language. Fans who are too impatient to watch the latest films before they even hit the theatres use this website along with other similar ones.

Khatrimaza.com is configured and designed for mainly smartphone users. It has a dedicated section for downloading movies on smartphones at a lower quality to ensure less internet as well as memory consumption.

Khatrimaza.com, which was originally known as Isaimini, has a hoard of Tamil and Tamil-dubbed movies along with a few popular TV shows. It also has a vast collection of international films and Hollywood films.

Khatrimaza.com Movie Leaks

Infamous for its Tamil pirated films, Khatrimaza.com has most movies by popular stars of the South such as Rajnikanth and Dhanush. Movies such as Jasmine, 2.0, Aayiram Porkasugal, Petta, and Rajnikanth’s latest movie, Darbar, have been leaked by this site before they had a chance to accumulate enough profits from the theatres. Apart from these, there are several international films and TV shows such as Game of Thrones that have been illegally leaked on Moviesda.

Khatrimaza.com as a Piracy Website in India

In many countries including India and the USA, pirating movies, songs, TV shows, and web series is illegal. Khatrimaza.com, similar to many websites like this, changes its domain name and extension periodically to continue to function in states that have banned the original website. For instance, while it is known as Moviesda now, this website was originally known as Isaimini. However, upon further investigation, it is revealed that while the website’s name has been changed, it is still run by the same Isaimini.co.

Song Leaks by Khatrimaza

Khatrimaza is also known to leak Tamil and Hindi songs to its users. These tracks can be played online or downloaded as well.

Government’s Role in Stopping Privacy

The 2019 Cinematograph Act imposes a fine of 10 lakhs and a jail term of up to 3 years for anyone illegally recording a movie. While the Indian government is doing its most to ban websites like Khatrimaza.com and 123movies, there are simply too many to do so. For every website they ban, several new ones sprout up, often the same website with different extensions.

Will I be Jailed or Fined if I Use Khatrimaza.com?

As watching pirated movies is a kind of copyright infringement, you can be jailed from 6 months to 3 years and fined between ₹50,000 and ₹200,000.