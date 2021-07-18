Tutors in several disciplines of studies, including those in Microsoft Office training programs, embrace modern teaching methods to enhance productivity and enable learners to grasp concepts faster. That is why most teachers prefer Microsoft Word, a powerful software loved and relied on by both students and teachers because it has transformed how they learn and teach, respectively.

This article will help you understand ten cool ways by which we can use this software in the classroom.

Making Documents Interactive

You can add hyperlinks to websites, documents, or multimedia presentations to help readers navigate within the same word document. It is beneficial because sometimes it is impossible to include all information in one single document.

Building Web Page

You can avoid buying and learning web authoring software by quickly making your web page and having your word documents saved to inform you of HTML files.

Making Learning More Interesting

You can help learners improve concentration and focus. For example, Ms. Word allows adding colors, shapes, and graphics, which is not just for spicing up the document but also making learning more engaging and easily understandable.

Reformatting Of Documents

MS Word can quickly meet group learning needs. For example, learners can customize documents by adding images, changing fonts, or deleting unnecessary texts. Teachers can also reformat learning materials to drafts that will help learners understand concepts much better.

Track Progress And Changes

Most learners have to write a few drafts before producing the best, so with the availability of document saving options and other related tools, teachers can show learners how their performance has improved with time, which serves as a source of motivation.

Avoiding Getting Too Busy

As they say, “work smarter!” ms word can let you save more time and energy. You can quickly find and replace terms and send the document via email with ease. You can also update old records and replicate lessons to serve a larger audience.

Communication With Students

Why waste a drop of ink and paper pieces when you can easily comment on learners’ tasks electronically. You can also insert comments to give feedback and suggest revisions.

Documents Readability Check

Documents that are too detailed can be downloaded from websites and saved as word documents for editing. On the other hand, you may want to simplify the terms and meaning with better words so the learner can understand easily.

Composing Original Work

You can use Microsoft Word to create and publish on school websites: original newsletters, brochures, stories, or project plans for learners. You can also provide learners with ideas and have them create on their own to promote creativity. Microsoft Word can also help you create documents easily and save time and money from buying document-making software online.

Support Instructions

While learning, Microsoft Word can give suggestions to change sentences, grammar, or correct spelling mistakes. These support mechanisms help young authors protect their documents from errors and learn new alternative ideas from the suggestions given.

If you want to learn more about Microsoft Word and learn new skills that can help you look like a pro, simply press the F1 key on your keyboard to open the Word Help Menu. Ensure you are on the Microsoft word window or a word document is opened while doing this.