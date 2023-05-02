In today’s fast-paced business world, communication and collaboration among employees are essential for productivity and success. This is where an intranet system comes in. However, like any system that stores sensitive information, your network must be properly secured to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches.

What Is an Intranet System?

An intranet system is a closed, private network that enables employees within an organization use to communicate and share information more efficiently. Unlike the internet, which is open to anyone, intranet systems are exclusive to the organization that created them. An intranet system can be accessed via a web browser, a company-specific application, or a mobile device. They are particularly useful for larger organizations that have multiple offices in different locations, as they allow employees to communicate and collaborate on projects from different parts of the world.

Why Is It Important to Secure Your Intranet System?

An intranet system stores sensitive information, such as employee details, financial data, and confidential project information. As such, it is essential to secure the system to prevent data breaches and unauthorized access to this information. In addition, data breaches can lead to a loss of business, loss of trust among customers, and even legal action against the organization. Therefore, securing your intranet system is not only important for protecting your business, but also for maintaining the trust of your customers and employees.

Top Safety Features to Improve Your Intranet System

Limit User Access

Your employees don’t need to have access to every piece of data on your intranet. First, because it makes finding things harder, and secondly, because it’s a security risk. That risk is why it’s important to restrict access based on job roles and responsibilities. Do this by creating user groups, having unique IDs and logins that are restricted in terms of the content they have access to, and so on. This ensures that only authorized users will be able to even see, much less access sensitive information. Since each user has their own ID, you would also be able to quickly identify who the weak link was if there was a data breach.

Improve Endpoint Security

Endpoint security is a very important element of your intranet system. Endpoint security refers to securing the endpoints or devices that connect to the intranet system, such as desktop computers, laptops, and mobile devices. These endpoints are vulnerable to cyberattacks, and as such, they need to be secured with up-to-date antivirus software and firewalls. In addition, businesses should also consider implementing endpoint management software to ensure that all devices connecting to the intranet system are up-to-date and secure.

Encrypt Connection

Encrypting the connection between the intranet system and the user ensures that any data transmitted between the two is secure and cannot be intercepted by unauthorized third parties. This is particularly important when employees are accessing the intranet system from outside the organization, such as when working remotely.

Establish Anti-Virus and Firewalls

Implementing anti-virus and firewalls is a basic safety feature that should not be overlooked. Antivirus software protects your intranet system from malware and other cyber threats that can compromise the security of your data. Firewalls, on the other hand, act as a barrier between your intranet system and the internet, blocking unauthorized access attempts.