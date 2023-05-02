Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives have become a high priority for most businesses in recent years. As they should be! But affecting measurable change after centuries of systemic oppression obviously won’t be an overnight matter. Inequality still persists in a myriad of forms for minority people and women both inside and outside of the workplace. Discussing privilege — who has it and who doesn’t — can be a gateway to better understanding individual roles within larger systems.

Privilege creates a complex hierarchy out of social identities. It’s not simply a “black and white” issue. It encompasses gender, class, age, ability, and sexual orientation, in addition to racial and ethnic identities. Having open and informed discussions around privilege and equity is essential for a healthy and functional workplace. This article will provide four tips for having constructive conversations around this potentially hot-button topic.

1. Educate, Educate, Educate

Education and genuine understanding are at the foundation of having productive conversations around privilege. If you’re new to these types of discussions, you probably feel a lot of pressure around saying the right things. Or maybe you’re not even sure that you fully understand privilege and how it affects your workplace. While it might feel more comfortable having your minority employees or friends field some of your questions, this isn’t advisable. The people most burdened by systemic problems shouldn’t also have to provide the emotional labor to educate those around them.

Instead, bring in a qualified DEI speaker to provide formal training and education for you and your staff. These thought leaders can help to dispel misconceptions about what privilege is and is not. They can dismantle hidden biases that prevent true understanding and compassion for others, even when there is no outright prejudice. When employees understand their own power and privilege dynamics, they can better understand how they affect others in the workplace.

2. Acknowledge Your Privilege

Almost everyone holds some privilege. It’s just a matter of how much and compared to whom. Privilege can be very hard to see for those who have it while being quite blatant to those who don’t. This is because privilege is typically experienced as a given for those who possess it. Consider how much more difficult your workday would be if you were wheelchair-bound and didn’t have an accessible restroom.

Many white people who grew up in financially insecure homes faced plenty of legitimate challenges and hardships. However, they did not encounter the same level of barriers experienced by people of color or even a white person with a disability. All women face numerous ceilings both in and out of the workplace due to male privilege. However, they aren’t fighting the wholesale hostility experienced by trans women and trans women of color.

Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre defines white privilege as “The unquestioned and unearned set of advantages, entitlements, benefits and choices bestowed upon people solely because they are white.” Simply put, what hurdles did you not have to overcome, simply because of the color of your skin? With a bit of consideration, you can probably put together an extensive list of your own privileges.

3. Know and Understand Your Team

When talking about privilege, white privilege is typically the topic at hand. Being born white is far and away the most advantaged position in American society. However, there is also privilege in being born male, able-bodied, English-speaking, heterosexual, or financially secure and socially connected. Social identities can be quite nuanced, and it may not always be apparent when an employee is subjected to certain inequalities.

Take the time to get to know your employees. Build trust and rapport with those around you, leading with empathy and curiosity. Learn about your staff, where they come from, and what unique challenges they face. With this information, you can better create an environment that sets everyone up for success equally. Moreover, you can begin removing the unseen roadblocks that hinder your minority staff.

4. Find Out How to Improve

It is important to recognize that privilege is not racism but exists due to long-standing bias and racism in society. That being said, there are still prejudices and stereotypes that underrepresented people must combat just to exist in the workplace. Many of these beliefs are unconsciously held, but they hurt minority people all the same.

Like everyone, underrepresented groups want to feel like they belong. They may also fear the repercussions of voicing their concerns about unequal or unfair treatment. Conducting extensive, anonymous surveys on DEI can allow minority employees to share their true experiences in your workplace. While the results of these surveys may be disheartening, they yield the information needed to enact real change. Take this feedback seriously and create actionable plans to do better.

Keep the Discussion Going

It’s important to keep in mind that issues of racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, and inequality are longstanding and systemic. They are woven into the fabric of a society that was built to benefit a few at the expense of the many. In discussing privilege, you and your team can begin to understand how you’ve benefited from this system. Once you are aware of the advantages you possess, you can begin to use them to elevate those around you.

But just as these problems are enduring, your conversations around privilege will need to be ongoing. Prioritize DEI efforts and engrain the core values into your culture. Continue to educate yourself and your team and build upon processes and policies to better protect marginalized employees. Learn to examine your own conscious and unconscious bias and acknowledge blind spots and areas for improvement. When everyone has an equal voice at the table, your whole organization benefits.