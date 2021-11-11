“Some couples find it challenging to plan a family. Infertility can be caused by a variety of factors, including changing lifestyles and increased stress,” says Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, who has among the excellent IVF Centres from India.

In this situation, in vitro fertilization (IVF) has proven to be a viable option for conceiving. The mature eggs from the ovaries are extracted and fertilized with sperm during the IVF procedure.

The entire procedure is carried out in a laboratory. After fertilization, the embryo/embryos are transferred to the mother’s or surrogate’s uterus to help them develop.

The process should take about three weeks in theory, but it may need to be split and may take longer.

It has been discovered that a woman’s body weight has an impact on her fertility. According to studies, being overweight or underweight can reduce the success rate of IVF treatment.

As a result, it is advisable to lose weight before beginning the IVF procedure.

Another important consideration is that the IVF procedure can be emotionally and physically draining.

It is therefore recommended to maintain a healthy diet throughout the treatment, to achieve better results.

A healthy diet can also help boost mood, which can speed up the process of getting results. There is no special diet that should be followed while undergoing IVF treatment.

It is, however, recommended that you eat a healthy, well-balanced diet. Furthermore, during this time, one should refrain from making any significant dietary changes.

It is not advisable, for example, to go vegan or to eat a gluten-free diet solely for this period. If you’ve been following this lifestyle, you should stick to it.

During this time, the main focus is ensuring that the body receives all of the nutrients it requires through food. Furthermore, following an anti-inflammatory diet can be beneficial and lead to a higher success rate.

Paying attention to your diet and getting enough essential nutrients will make it easier for your body to carry a pregnancy.

Here are some foods to avoid while undergoing IVF treatment according to Dr. Hrishikesh Pai:

Processed foods: They are high in preservatives and should be avoided during this period. Furthermore, processed meats like sausages, salami, and other deli meats contain more hormonal residue and interfere with treatment. As a result, giving them up is recommended for better results.

Artificial Sweeteners: they are harmful to one’s health and should be avoided during IVF because saccharin-based sweeteners lower the treatment’s success rate.

Raw Eggs: They may contain a virus known as salmonella, which can cause food poisoning. Cooked eggs are therefore recommended during the treatment process.

Alcohol: Studies show that drinking too much alcohol can affect fertility.

Smoking: Smoking is not only bad for your lungs, but it can also affect your fertility. As a result, one should consider quitting for the duration of their IVF treatment.

During this time, even refined sugar and cheese should be avoided.

Caffeine and refined sugar should be kept to a minimum in one’s diet.

Also, while not all cheese is terrible for IVF, certain types of cheese should be avoided.

When it comes to the food that should be consumed during this time, here is a list of foods that Dr. Hrishikesh Pai recommends during IVF treatment:

Foods high in zinc: Zinc can aid in the regulation of hormones in the body. Zinc-rich foods include grains, nuts, dairy products, meats, and potatoes, which should be included in one’s diet.

Folic acid-fortified foods: Folic acid can aid in the proper development of a spinal cord and a baby’s brain. Folic acid is given as a supplement during pregnancy for this reason. Folic acid-rich foods include broccoli, spinach, romaine lettuces, asparagus, beans, turnip greens, and peas.

Iron-rich food: Iron-rich foods include oysters, pumpkin seeds, and spinach, among others. Anemia caused by iron deficiency can cause a baby to be born too quickly or too tiny.

Protein-rich foods: Experts say that increasing protein intake by just 1 gram per day before fertility treatment can improve the baby’s birth weight. High protein foods include fish, tofu, lean chicken, beans, yogurt, lentils, milk, seeds, broccoli, spinach, and nuts. Well-cooked eggs can be added to the diet to raise protein consumption.

Green Leafy Vegetables, Dates, Bananas, and Pineapple are other foods that are beneficial during IVF treatment.

While it is critical to eat well, it is also essential to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated at all times.