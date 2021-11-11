Significant balding affects one in every five men (20%) in their twenties, one in every three men (30%) in their thirties, and nearly half of men (50%) in their forties, and that’s quite a several heads. Although the condition is so common among men, there is still a lot of misinformation about it.

“A genetic condition known as Androgenetic Alopecia, also known as Male Pattern Baldness, is the most prevalent reason of hair decline in men,” says Dr. Ankur Singhal from Regrow hair clinic, the leading hair transplant clinic in India

According to Dr. Ankur Singhal, “MPB is so common that 90% of men who have hair loss have it, and the other 10% have vitamin deficiencies, autoimmune, and traumatic causes.”

The first thing Dr. Ankur Singhal wants you to understand is that the magic pill declaring a “98 percent success rate” is probably not as magical as it sounds.

Here are a few more myths that it’s about time we busted.

Mythologies

It’s all because of your grandfather: When you wanted to know if you’d be able to keep your hair, you used to consult your maternal grandfather. You were safe if he had a good hair game. If he was bald, you were doomed. Well, I’m sorry to break it to you; that isn’t the case. Why? Because hair density is a polygenic trait, it is determined by the genes of more than one ancestor.

According to studies, male testosterone levels are higher in bald men: Males who go hairless and those who do not have identical testosterone levels. It’s all about how delicate your hair follicles are to the effects of your body’s hormones. And what factors influence sensitivity?

Your hair will fall out if you tan: Sure, UV rays are harmful to your head, and you should always wear a hat in the sun if possible, but lying in the sun isn’t going to make you bald. The issue here is that sun exposure can cause the hair shaft to deteriorate. It can also cause it to become more damaged and brittle, resulting in shedding.

Too much hat wear suffocates your hair: Sorry, but this isn’t it. Sure, a tight hat can place pressure on regions and cause traction alopecia, but unless you tighten it excessively, there’s nothing to be concerned about.

Male pattern baldness is a condition that only affects older men: It begins around the age of 19 for men, so if you’re interested, we recommend starting a hair-strengthening regimen as soon as possible, as prevention is better than cure.

The Facts

It happens to all of us: Hair loss affects up to 85% of men at some point in their lives, and various factors can cause it. Male pattern baldness (MPB), also called androgenetic alopecia or androgenic alopecia is the most common cause.

It can harm your mental health: For many men, feeling good necessitates looking good as well. It’s okay if you need a fuzzy head to feel confident and take steps toward the life you want.

The food you eat may have an impact: When it comes to hair loss, it’s essential to consider your diet. Nutritional deficiencies that cause hair loss are uncommon in the developed world, but it’s worth discussing protein and iron.

Age will catch up to you at some point: Hair thinning and loss are a natural part of aging for everyone, whether you have Male Pattern Baldness or not. That’s not to say you’ll lose all your hair as you get older; however, as your hormones change and your hair grows slower, the number of hair strands on your head will decrease. The condition is known as involutional alopecia.

It is curable: There are some excellent treatments available, but don’t be fooled by marketing ploys; doctor-prescribed therapies are usually the best and most evidence-based.

“Remember that it is normal to shed 60-100 hairs per day.” This is a normal part of the body’s physiology.

Dr. Ankur Singhal from India says, “Some animals have a shedding phase where everything comes out at once, but we shed a small amount every day in humans.” “When you can see through to your scalp, it’s usually the first sign of hair loss.

Unfortunately, you’ve already lost at least 30% of your hair by that point without even realizing it! As a result, it’s critical to seek medical attention as soon as you notice signs of thinning to begin treatment.

