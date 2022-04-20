With summer just around the corner, it’s time to review our wardrobes and make sure we have suitable pieces to wear during those hot sunny days.

While style is important, what we want the most out of our summer clothes is a fabric that’s breathable, airy and doesn’t keep us soaking wet.

Modal is one of the fabrics that has gotten more attention recently as a top material for summer. But what is it, and is it better than the ultimate summer classic cotton? Let’s take a look!

What is modal

Modal is a semi-synthetic fabric made from wood pulp from a beech tree. This version of rayon was invented in Austria in the 1950s and was used to make underwear, pyjamas, loungewear, etc.

In recent years, more fashion brands have discovered modal as an excellent fabric choice for other types of clothing.

It’s soft, luxurious, silky and drapes well. It’s also one of the more environmentally friendly and sustainable materials because the planting and harvesting of the trees do not require as many resources as some others. Modal is also completely biodegradable.

Cotton

Cotton is one of the most popular fabrics used to make everything from t-shirts to jumpers to dresses.

It’s grown in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide, places like the U.S., China, India, Brazil, Pakistan etc.

Cotton is made from cotton plants that go through cotton gins and carding machines and then are turned into a long rope that’s then spun and weaved.

There are a few types of cotton of varying qualities.

Upland cotton makes up around 90% of the world’s total cotton production and is the cheapest type of cotton.

Pima cotton is considered the most refined type of cotton resistant to fading, tearing, and wrinkling.

Egyptian cotton is also very high-quality and similar to Pima cotton.

Organic cotton is grown without chemicals and from plants non-genetically engineered cotton plants.

Breathability and heat protection

Now that you’re more familiar with these two fabrics let’s look at which one is superior for the hot season.

Keep in mind that the quality of the fabrics may differ, and so does their performance.

When shopping for any clothes, always opt for the highest quality. It doesn’t have to be the most expensive option; you can find modal t-shirts by Fresh Clean Tees, available for an affordable price.

Modal

One of the most significant benefits of modal fabric is its breathability and ability to keep us cool in summer.

Unlike many other fabrics, modal does not trap body heat and allows our bodies to breathe and enjoy proper ventilation. This keeps us dry and cool.

Besides that, modal is around 50% more absorbent than cotton, which means that it doesn’t allow our shirts to get soaked in sweat and unpleasantly cling to our bodies.

Modal drapes very well; that’s why many brands offer beautiful loose designs that also add to the protection from heat.

Besides the heat-protecting properties, modal is very durable, doesn’t pill and gives you garments that last you a long time.

Cotton

Cotton is also beloved by many for the summer. This fabric is soft and pleasant to the skin, especially the more high-quality version.

Cotton is also water-absorbent; however, as we’ve mentioned earlier, it’s less absorbent than modal, and another downside is that it takes a while to dry. That’s not the best characteristic, especially when travelling or when you don’t have a change handy.

Cotton is more breathable and protects you from the heat better than synthetic fibres, which trap heat, making you feel like you are wearing a plastic bag.

However, as we see, modal is not hotter than cotton and may be a better choice for summer!