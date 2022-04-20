Apples are a delicious snack enjoyed by many pet parents. In moderation, they can be given to our pups as a tasty snack.

Apples offer a variety of health benefits that are good for both dogs and their owners. If you want to give apples to your dogs, you should do so in moderation to avoid things like an upset stomach.

Among all of the health benefits that apples provide, you might be wondering if feeding your dog apples can help them poop. This tasty snack is a great option for dogs who have trouble with their bowel movements.

Are Apples Safe for Dogs to Eat?

You might be wondering: are apples good for dogs? Apples are a safe, healthy, and delicious snack for dogs to consume. They are low in calories and have a sweet taste that pups can enjoy.

Apples also contain vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K. They are full of dietary fiber and are low in protein and fat. Minerals such as potassium, calcium, and phosphorus can also be found in apples.

So, as with any food, too many apples can be bad for dogs. If a dog has consumed too much, it can experience an upset stomach, diarrhea, and sometimes worse symptoms if the consumption is excessive. Always feed them apples in moderation, as a healthy snack and not as a complete meal.

Health Advantages of Apple for Your Dog

Apples offer many health benefits when given to your dog as a treat.

They contain vitamin C, a well-known antioxidant that protects a dog’s body from free radicals that could damage their cells. It also reduces inflammation while boosting your pup’s immune system.

Apples also have vitamin A which stimulates growth, improves cell function, and boosts the immune system. On top of this, vitamin A also promotes eye health.

Vitamin K can also be found in apples. This vitamin supports proper blood clotting within your dog’s body.

The calcium in apples helps keep your pup’s bones and teeth healthy. It also aids in muscle contraction, which improves heart health and overall muscle function. Calcium supports healthy nerve function and blood clotting, as well.

Phosphorus is contained in apples and is an essential structural component of your pup’s DNA. It also binds to calcium to aid in bone health.

Apples have manganese which is great for healthy bones, ligaments, and cartilage. It is also known to defend cell energy.

Lastly, potassium is great for supporting kidney function and can be found in apples. The mineral also helps the heart, muscles, and digestive system.

Fiber Aids in Digestion

Apples are a great source of pectin, which is a soluble fiber. This type of fiber absorbs water in the digestive tract, which helps bowel movements happen regularly and smoothly. When you give apples to your dog, it might cause your dog to poop.

This means apples can help with diarrhea, constipation, and soft stools. Pectin also supports the health of your dog’s gut and colon while assisting with blood sugar regulation.

The fiber found in apples even helps to improve your pup’s dental health.

How to Feed Apples to Your Dog

With apples being such a healthy treat for your dog to snack on, you will need to know how to properly prepare them for your pup to eat.

You need to remove the core, stem, and all seeds from the apple. The core and stem of the apple are a choking hazard. They can also cause digestive problems and intestinal blockages if eaten.

The seeds in apples each contain a small amount of cyanide. A few seeds are not that dangerous, but a large amount can cause severe health problems for your pup.

If you want to give your dog a raw apple, you should cut it into slices or chunks first. It is easier for your dog to eat and digest this way.

You can also give your dog applesauce for a softer alternative. Any applesauce fed to your dog needs to be unsweetened and have no added spices. If you want to give your dog a special treat on a hot day, you can freeze the applesauce.

Ensure that you are feeding your dog apples in moderation. Too many apples could cause your dog to have an upset stomach.

Conclusion

Apples contain a beneficial soluble fiber called pectin. When fed to your dog, this fiber can help them have normal bowel movements. It can also relieve constipation and diarrhea.

Apples have many health benefits due to the vitamins and minerals they contain. However, they should always be fed in moderation and prepared properly.

If your dog is experiencing diarrhea or constipation, and you are trying to help resolve this, you should contact your vet before adding apples to your pup’s diet. Always supervise your dog when they eat new foods.