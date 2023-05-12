Jamie Campbell Bower, the British actor and singer who plays the villainous Vecna in the fourth season of Stranger Things, has been the subject of speculation about his sexuality for years. Is Jamie Campbell gay or straight? And who is he dating now?

Bower has never publicly confirmed or denied his sexual orientation, but he has dated several women in the past. He was engaged to Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright from 2010 to 2012, and had an on-and-off relationship with The Mortal Instruments co-star Lily Collins from 2012 to 2018. He also dated model Mathilda Lowther and tattoo artist Ruby Quilter.

However, some fans have wondered if Bower might be bisexual or gay, based on his portrayal of queer characters and his involvement in the LGBTQ+ community. He played the gay atheist spy Christopher Marlowe in the TNT series Will, and voiced support for the legalization of same-sex marriage in England and Wales in 2013. He also appeared in a music video for Florence + The Machine’s song “Never Let Me Go”, which featured a same-sex kiss.

In Stranger Things, Bower’s character Vecna is a superhuman experiment who escapes from a Russian facility and joins forces with Eleven and her friends. Although Vecna’s sexuality is not explicitly stated in the show, some viewers have interpreted him as gay or queer, based on his close bond with Will Byers, who is implied to be gay in previous seasons. Vecna also shows jealousy towards Eleven, who is Will’s best friend and love interest.

Bower has not commented on Vecna’s sexuality or his own, but he has expressed his gratitude for being part of the show and working with the cast and crew. He has also praised the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, for their vision and storytelling.

Bower is currently dating Jess Maloney, a talent manager and co-founder of Ice Studios, a creative community for artists. The couple has been spotted surfing and doing yoga together in Malibu, California. They made their relationship Instagram official in November 2022.

Bower is also a musician and a former frontman of the band Counterfeit. He has released solo music as well, including his debut album The Boy Who Cried Wolf in 2020.

Bower is one of the most versatile and talented actors of his generation, and he has become a queer icon for many fans. Whether he is gay or straight, he has shown his support and respect for the LGBTQ+ community and their rights.