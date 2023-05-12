Babbu Maan is one of the most popular and influential Punjabi singers, songwriters, composers, actors and producers in the industry. He is known for his distinctive music and lyrics that touch the hearts of millions of fans around the world. But who is the woman behind this successful man? How did he meet his wife Harmandeep Kaur Maan and what is their love story?

Babbu Maan, whose real name is Tejinder Singh Maan, was born on March 29, 1975 in Khant Maanpur, a village in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab. He was the youngest of three children of late Babu Singh Maan and late Kulbir Kaur. He developed a passion for music at a very young age and started singing on stage when he was only seven years old. He also learned to write lyrics during his school days and composed his own songs by the age of 16.

He completed his graduation in music from Government College in Ropar and then pursued a master’s degree in Urdu from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He recorded his first album Sajjan Rumal De Geya in 1998 but did not release it as he was not satisfied with it. His official debut album was Tu Meri Miss India, which came out in 1999 and became a huge hit among the Punjabi audience.

It was during his college days that he met Harmandeep Kaur Maan, who was also studying music. They fell in love with each other and got married in a private ceremony with their close friends and family. Harmandeep has been a constant support and inspiration for Babbu Maan throughout his career. She has also appeared in some of his music videos, such as Mittran Di Chhatri and Online.

Babbu Maan and Harmandeep Kaur Maan have been married for over two decades now and are still going strong. They have maintained a low profile and rarely make public appearances together. They prefer to keep their personal life away from the media glare and focus on their work. They are also involved in various social causes and charitable activities.

Babbu Maan has achieved many milestones in his musical journey. He has released several albums, such as Ohi Chann Ohi Rataan, Pyaas, Mera Gham, Singh Better Than King, Talaash, Itihaas and Ik C Pagal. He has also sung for many Bollywood films, such as Hawayein, Vaada Raha, Crook, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and 31st October. He has also acted in several Punjabi films, such as Hawayein, Rabb Ne Banaiyan Jodiean, Hashar, Ekam: Son of Soil, Hero Hitler in Love, Desi Romeos and Baaz.

He is also the owner of Maan Films Pvt Ltd and has constructed a film set called Ishqpura in his native village. He has won many awards and accolades for his work, such as four World Music Awards, six ETC Channel Punjabi Awards, two PTC Punjabi Music Awards and one Brit Asia TV Music Award.

Babbu Maan is not only a talented artist but also a loving husband and a humble human being. He has a huge fan following across the globe who admire him for his music and his personality. He is an inspiration for many aspiring singers and musicians who want to make a mark in the industry.

Babbu Maan is truly the man behind the music and his love story with Harmandeep Kaur Maan is one of the most beautiful and enduring ones in the showbiz world.