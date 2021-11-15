Invisalign is one of the most popular clear aligners available and has been used by over 3.5 million people since it was first introduced in 1997. It is a popular choice for those who want to straighten their teeth without having to wear metal braces.

Invisalign is clear, removable, and easy to use. In fact, you can remove the aligners when eating or drinking. When you compare Invisalign to other popular aligner brands, there are many benefits that make Invisalign a great choice for your orthodontic treatment.

Here are 5 benefits that make Invisalign the best clear aligner:

1. Invisalign is effective

Invisalign uses the latest 3-D computer technology to create your customized treatment plan which helps maintain healthy teeth and gums by improving their position and function. Just like other clear aligners, Invisalign helps you achieve great results with comfort and convenience.

2. Invisalign is customizable

You can personalize your experience with custom colors, patterns, and even add some personality with packs of charms that attach to your aligners! You can also choose between six different aligner sizes so you get the perfect fit every time for better comfort and more control over your treatment results.

When you wear traditional metal braces, you have to try to make sure they are comfortable all day long. With Invisalign, you won’t have to worry about discomfort or pain during treatment because they are so comfortable and easy to wear.

3. Invisalign is discreet for subtle straightening results

When you start your aligners, pay attention to the first few days; we call them “Tighten Up” days. This process helps ensure that the first stage of your treatment is as successful as possible and that you will achieve a healthy result with comfort and ease throughout your journey.

You can take out the aligners anytime you want to eat, drink, brush, floss or use dental products. I know it sounds like a lot of work but as someone who wore braces as an adult (my case was not severe), I can honestly say that the “Tighten Up” days are actually pretty quick and easy – they might even surprise you.

4. Invisalign is discreet for maintaining a professional appearance

Besides being discreet for straightening teeth, Invisalign also protects your privacy because it does not require metal wires or brackets to be seen through your clothes. When combined with tooth-colored wires and elastics, clear aligners like Invisalign are perfect if you want to maintain a professional appearance at work or school throughout treatment.

5. Invisalign is cost-effective

When compared with traditional metal braces which need to be constantly adjusted by an orthodontist along with regular office at least twice per month, the cost of Invisalign becomes very attractive. With no metal, there is no need for special adjustments by your orthodontist; however, the quality and effectiveness of braces are not affected by the use of traditional wires or elastics.

Conclusion

When it comes to taking care of your smile, nothing is more important than choosing the right orthodontic treatment. And with so many options available on the market today, how do you know what’s best for you? Well, Invisalign clear braces can suffice! Contact us today for an educated opinion based on our knowledge of all types of orthodontic treatments.