Meal delivery services have become a huge provider for individuals around the world. When you aren’t feeling like cooking, you’re in a bit of a hurry, or you’re trying to grab some food when you’re away from your home, you can order a variety of options from food delivery apps. As an independent contractor, these delivery drivers will then bring that food right to you so you can enjoy it anywhere.

Of the food delivery services, Grubhub is one of the top options for you to explore. With so much competition in the industry, Grubhub is constantly working to stand out and prove they’re the best delivery option for you. If you’re working with this organization, you may be looking for tips and tricks to bring more people over to Grubhub as their food delivery superstar. Here are a few ideas to help you drive more customers to Grubhub.

1. Get people involved with the company as employees and buyers.

One of the best ways to get people committed to your company is to get them involved. You’re always looking for more Grubhub drivers who can work as independent contractors on their own schedule. Make sure you’re offering top rates and extra money to get people involved as employees. If you offer them discounts and deals when they order, you’re getting an employee and a supporter all in one.

2. Help Grubhub drivers get the best insurance.

The key to getting your team involved is to give them the best perks. A top concern for Grubhub drivers doing this as a side hustle for extra cash is their insurance rates. When you use your vehicle for commercial use, you need to add that byline to your insurance. It will cost a bit more to get the right auto policy. This is where you can help by offering comparison options and resources to help your team find the best rates when they drive for Grubhub. New drivers will have to submit their driving record and research different auto insurance policies. Perhaps you can offer to help with the process or even assist with some of that cost. This will show your drivers that you care about them and want to help them get competitive pay and outstanding perks.

3. Offer deals and promotions for new and repeat customers.

When you’re appealing to the general population, there are a few different ways you can help Grubhub stand out among its competitors. Offer great deals and discounts whenever you can. Give $5 off for new customers or offer to waive a delivery fee for every tenth order. Draw people in with great deals and then convince them to stay with promotions that come as they continue using your services. This will help you showcase why the Grubhub app should be used over the other options.

4. Promote Grubhub on social media and other relevant marketing platforms.

Marketing is a huge part of the puzzle when it comes to drawing people into Grubhub. Create great ads on social media or directly through email campaigns. Find ways to relate to your target audience with funny videos or great tutorials. The more creative you can get with your marketing strategies, the more people will be endeared to use Grubhub.

5. Commit to a variety of partnerships with local and chain restaurants.

Grubhub acts as the middle man that brings food delivery from many restaurants to many people. This means you need a good relationship with the eateries in your area. The more options you can offer, the more likely people are to use your site rather than someone else’s. Be sure to offer cuisine from as many of the top restaurants as you can.