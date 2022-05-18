Trends come and go. Sometimes one stays only a little longer than you actually want. We know for sure that there are some trends that we would rather see go straight into the trash. Sometimes you’re just not a fan and you won’t be. If it were up to us, these 6 items will no longer be in your closet.

The hipster pants

We’ve heard that these are making a comeback, and we’re only too happy to put a stop to that. We never liked it and we’re really not going to like it. All that hassle and let’s not talk about the visible love handles. Just give us high waisted pants that are nice and wide. Is much chiller if you ask us!

Everything with Tie dye

A big trend that comes with a huge amount of TikTok tutorials. A Tie dye shirt is a must. It might be fun for your 5-year-old niece, but for adults it’s really a no-go. After all, in 2022 we don’t want to look like we’ve been shot with a paint brush. Times ten. So throw that thing away.

Also anything with a cow print

A nice leopard print may have something to it, but the cow print has never really done well. Time to say goodbye to it. Maybe fun as a carnival costume (in Dutch: carnavalskleding). Add some party supplies (in Dutch: feestartikelen) and you have a theme party! But no more to the office or study.

Uggs

Another thing we’d rather not see come back: Uggs. Some are happy with them, others disgusted. We belong to the latter group. If you want to wear them inside, they are totally fine. But let’s face it, it’s not going to get any better than slippers, is it?

The wedge heel

Another shoe trend that we are very, very happy to say goodbye to: wedges. Wear heels or don’t wear them, but don’t walk on these clogs. Which is both fine, as long as we don’t see the wedge heel again. Because besides just not looking, they also don’t walk well. Only downside if you ask us.

The too tight cycling pants

We just do not understand this trend. That this trend made it to 2021 at all remains a mystery. Still, the bike shorts won’t make it into the new year. Because other than being comfortable, we can’t think of a good reason to wear these pants. Its best days are now well and truly over.

We hope these six items never return in 2022. And preferably not after that either. Which item should be added to this list?