When it comes to property investment, you probably won’t find a strategy as popular and profitable as buy-to-let.

By purchasing a property to, as the name suggests, let out to a tenant, an investor can be presented with a solid long-term investment that’ll be able to sustain a consistent, reliable income for years whilst also offering minimal risk and – if approached correctly – pressure.

In particular, purchasing buy to let property in the UK appears to be the most appealing route, with many choosing the strategy to ride the wave of the recent boom in the property market following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still not sold?

Well, here’s just a few reasons why you should invest in buy-to-let in the UK in 2021/22.

It’s pretty easy to get started.

Popular, profitable, and accessible?

It’d be completely understandable for you to think this is too good to be true, but buy-to-let actually is a relatively simple thing to wrap your head around – especially when working with a property investment company.

These can take the hassle out of the process by assisting in finding the right opportunities, securing solicitors, and anything else that may arise in every stage of buying.

When it comes to money, payment plans are available to help investors that may not have the total sum of cash to hand when the time comes to secure the property.

Of course, it is entirely possible to do all this independently, but if you’re looking for less hassle, this is almost definitely something to consider.

If you’re after passive income, look no further.

Buy-to-let is probably one of the best ways to earn passive income. So, if this is your main reason for getting involved with investment, this will most likely be music to your ears.

Again, by utilising an external company to your benefit, you can alleviate a whole load of stress.

Rental management companies can help you run a property, meaning you can collect the returns without dealing with the bulk of the landlord duties.

UK Prices are on the rise (and it looks like that’ll continue for a while)

A massive advantage for UK buy-to-let is capital appreciation.

In layman’s terms, this is an increase in the value of a property over time, and it’s one of the most appealing aspects of property investment overall – especially for those considering their retirement options.

If you’re patient and rent out the property for a few decades, you can then sell it on for considerable profit.

As stated, the UK rental market is currently booming; this means that starting this plan now might just be the perfect timing.

Last year, the market saw record-breaking rises. Flash forward to now, and there is basically zero evidence of this changing any time soon.

Looking at May this year, for example, the average home in the UK was valued at around £254,624. This is an increase of 9.98% in the last 12 months alone. When you consider that just the year before, the country suffered the most significant economic output drop in almost 300 years, it’d be hard to deny how impressive this is.

With the latest predictions also suggesting another leap in price by a further 21.5% in the next five years, it might be a little daft to not take advantage of this opportunity.

Is Buy-to-Let a good investment?

Well, to give the horse another swift kick, it is probably one of the most profitable and continually growing markets to invest in at this time.

With prices likely to continually grow for the next couple of years, as well as there being no concrete evidence things slowing any time soon, this is probably the most affordable it’s going to be.

If you jump in now, you’re almost definitely sure to reap some rewards in the future.

Like with any investment, though, it’s essential that you keep up to date with all the latest trends!

Research is your best friend, so study the market, listen to experts, and maybe even consult with a property company to be as thorough as possible.

Most importantly, though: Try not to panic!