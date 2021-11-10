Potted plants can help to purify the air around you and, with a little care, can even produce large harvests of food. The tough part, is getting your plants to feel at ease in its container rather than in the ground. Here are some helpful tips for potting a plant:

Find a Place:

It's generally a good idea to measure your space before going out and purchasing plants. Choose a location that is as brilliantly illuminated as possible and see what you can put there. Plants, especially those grown inside, require energy from light or they will die.

Select Plant:

Select the plant based on the amount of light that are provided. Many sun-loving plants, such as roses and lavenders, can’t survive if grown indoors. Shade-loving flowers, will scorch if placed in an overly sunny location. If you are growing indoors, look for plants that grow in low light, such as box palms.

Container:

Clay pots, growing bags, empty buckets, and even jars can be used as plant containers. It is also a great idea to choose a pot that’s at minimum 25% taller than the plant’s expected height.

Fix Drainage:

Ensure the container has a hole in the middle to drain any excess water. This will keep water from pooling around the roots of your plant, causing it to rot. When the pot is overwatered, the draining hole should be as clear as possible to allow excess water to drain out. To prevent dirt from clogging, add a handful of pebbles or cracked pot or brick pieces all around drain hole.

Potting Medium:

Organic matter, nutrients, air, and water must all be balanced in your soil or potting media. Compost made from household trash may readily offer the organic matter your soil need, and responsibly sourced grit and cocopeat are excellent soil aerators. Red earth is a mixture that works well for most plant varieties. Succulents and other cacti can benefit from more sand.

Fill pot and Plant away:

Toss the planting medium in the air till it becomes lightweight. Set your seedling firmly in the pot’s middle. Wash the pot lightly till the water drains out the bottom and press the potting material firmly around the base of a tree.

Watering and Fertilizer:

Only hydrate the plant when the upper part of the pot appears to be dry. To check for stagnant water, push the drain hole with the stick. Nonetheless, especially if the plant is a cactus, really shouldn’t overwater it.

Every 3 months or so, add a little bit of homemade composting to the pot. These ultra-lightweight composters are ideal for composting and gardening at home.