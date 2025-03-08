Zee5 functions as a platform that showcases binge-worthy web series across crime thrillers, emotional dramas, and lighthearted adventures. Every viewer will discover their ideal show because Zee5 contains a collection of intense mysteries as well as gripping actions and heartwarming stories.

You can find unforgettable entertainment in Zee5’s thriller series Abhay and Rangbaaz and the musical drama Crashh. Experience ongoing suspense through Duranga alongside Crime Beat while enjoying the fun sibling journey in Tripling.

Zee5 provides content suitable for every television enthusiast who exists. The following list features some outstanding web series for your review.

1. Abhay

Zee5 viewers can find Abhay as their most intense crime thriller, which marks Kunal Khemu’s debut appearance in a web series. Abhay Pratap Singh serves as a complex investigator who unveils complicated cases, although he fights private battles of his own. Through its storylines, this Indian web series on ZEE5 presents engrossing crime investigation content while delving into its characters’ inner psychological characteristics. Through its unpredictable plot along with frightening storytelling and eerie background, Abhay delivers an entertaining ride to its viewers.

2. Rangbaaz

Rangbaaz tells the story of notorious gangster Anandpal Singh through its presentation as a crime drama set in Rajasthan. The show presents his criminal journey, which began after political conflicts and continuous power battles took over. Rangbaaz captures viewers because it presents an authentic depiction of criminal activity together with political influence on criminal operations. All fans of crime and action dramatic stories should watch this series without hesitation.

3. Duranga

Viewers stay constantly perplexed throughout the entire running time of Duranga because this psychological thriller keeps revealing new mysteries. As Ira investigates serial killings, she reveals secrets about her husband that illuminate the disturbing events from his past life. The show contains significant suspense elements as well as numerous hidden secrets and powerful dramatic moments, which make it a premier release on Zee5. A thrill-seeker should choose Duranga because it delivers unpredictable plot points.

4. Tripling

In Tripling, siblings take a comedic and dramatic road trip journey together. Through its fine storytelling, the series shows authentic family drama and touching bonds while bringing lots of laughter to viewers. Through charming narratives, Tripling creates pleasing entertainment which shows how families need both adventure and togetherness.

5. The Broken News

The Broken News examines the journalistic landscape to show the obstacles that news broadcasters encounter during their work presenting news to viewers. A young contemporary journalist group shows the audience how they confront political complications, ethical challenges, and personal tensions. The show explores news reporting versus sensationalism, so it functions as an investigative drama about press industry practices.

6. Kaali

A mother takes desperate steps in Kaali, the crime thriller series, to remove her son from under drug mafia control. This series depicts the determination of a woman as Paoli Dam joins forces with Vidya Malvade and Shantilal Mukherjee to create an unforgettable tale about female strength during tough times. Audiences will find entertainment in Kaali because of its dramatic storytelling structure and action-focused episodes, though it is primarily targeted towards thrill seekers.

7. Crashh

Some accidents end lives completely, yet others transform the quality of life. After experiencing a catastrophic accident, the four siblings find themselves pulled apart in Crashh. Fate unexpectedly connects people who develop within different living situations. This narrative blends elements of romantic connections with emotional scars along with its fateful story to deliver an affectionate and intense experience. Crashh presents a juvenile skilled ensemble that delivers a family-oriented narrative about life purpose while following destiny’s path.

8. State of Siege

Remember the Mumbai terror attack? State of Siege offers viewers a hardcore television show focused on retelling the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Through dramatic storytelling, it demonstrates how security forces displayed bravery along with showing the destructive nature of terrorist attacks. The series delivers realistic portrayal along with tense storytelling and a captivating historical narrative that must be watched by audiences interested in true crime and historical events. The web series State of Siege positions itself as a top movie in the genre of war and terrorism-based dramas because of its powerful storytelling and remarkable acting performances.

9. Crime Beat

Crime Beat presents the story of Abhishek, the innocent crime journalist from a small settlement who gets deeply involved with an escaped criminal gangster. Abhishek finds himself enveloped in dangerous lies, which force him to make critical decisions so he can advance his career. Due to its depiction of investigative journalism thrills and associated risks, the show creates an engrossing experience for those who love crime drama stories.

Ending Note

Zee5 presents a diverse range of web series that suit all kinds of audience preferences. Users can explore two main categories on Zee5 that present crime thrillers, including Abhay along with the State of Siege, while Crashh stands as an emotional dramatic series.

The suspense-filled Crime Beat and Duranga and the female-empowered Kaali represent distinct crime drama options on Zee5. Zee5 features Tripling as a joyful travel story with fraternal bond development throughout its run. Viewers get to witness the professional challenges journalists face through the lens of The Broken News.