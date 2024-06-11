Have you ever dealt with a septic system failure? It’s a messy, smelly, and costly experience. Thankfully, there are ways to improve capacity and increase performance safely. Here, we list several ways to make your septic system run smoother for longer.

Pumping It Often

The most crucial thing homeowners can do to maintain their septic systems and prevent problems is to pump them regularly. Most people call for septic pumping services every three to four years but you may need to call more often depending on the size of the household and the capacity of the tank itself. Regular pumping keeps solid waste from creating toxic buildup and allows wastewater to flow throughout the septic system, improving its efficiency and safety.

Riser Installation

Septic tank risers are an easy, cost-effective way to improve septic function, as they give service team members access to the system’s internal components. Because they are above ground, risers also reduce the need for invasive and costly digging.

The Use of Biodegradable Household Products

Cleaners, soaps, shampoos, dish detergents, toilet paper, and laundry soaps are all available in biodegradable versions, which limit solid waste accumulation in septic system pipes. Choosing eco-friendly household products will minimize clogging issues and keep harmful solids out of the septic tank.

Regular Grease Trap Cleaning

Grease traps capture fats and oils that build up in drains before reaching sewage or septic lines, but they can get clogged if not maintained. To ensure the continued function of grease traps, regularly clean them with products designed for the purpose or call a professional for advice.

Planting Trees Safely

While trees beautify your surroundings, they can damage a septic system. It’s best to plant shrubs and trees far from the drainfield because their roots grow deep enough to damage drainage systems. By planting trees wisely, you help the drainfield absorb water effectively during the rainy season.

Conserving Water

Reducing water flow through the septic system will improve its performance over time. Installing low-flow toilets, taking shorter baths, and scheduling laundry days throughout the week can all make a big difference, as can installing faucet aerators and fixing leaks.

Running a Full Dishwasher

Dishwashers can waste a lot of water if used often, but you can help your septic system and conserve water by using it only when full. To ensure you don’t run out of clean dishes and utensils before filling the dishwasher, stock up on the essentials.

Using Drain Strainers

Using strainers in tub, shower, and sink drains can keep large particles out of your septic system. While the occasional piece won’t have much of an effect, constant intrusion creates blockages and attracts pests. With simple, easy-to-install drain strainers, you’ll improve your septic system’s performance and longevity.

Feeding the Tank

Maintenance products are affordable and add good bacteria to a septic tank, helping the system recover from the continual use of detergents, bleach, and household cleaners. These products are easy to use and help break down organic matter, which can build up with time.

Keep Your Septic System Performing at Its Peak With Professional Service

Working with a septic expert is the best way to improve your system’s capacity and performance. Trained technicians know exactly how to return systems to optimal conditions efficiently, safely, and quickly.