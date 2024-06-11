The United States has always been a place where people can come looking for a better life. Millions of immigrants come here every year from all over the world. They bring their skills, traditions, and dreams with them, which they use to make America even stronger.

Many immigrants come here legally, hoping to become permanent residents or even citizens. This process can take a long time, but it allows them to build a new life for themselves and their families.

Living and working in the US is a privilege, but it also comes with a responsibility: following the law. If caught violating the law, these immigrants may be made to face the consequences of a criminal charge, of which deportation is at the top of the list.

In this article, we’ll be discussing the classes of crimes that can possibly get an immigrant deported. Here they are:

Violent Crimes

Violent crimes are crimes that involve hurting someone else physically, like assault or robbery. The United States takes violent crimes very seriously, and for immigrants, committing such a crime can have serious consequences, despite the culprit having lived in the US for a long time.

Deportation isn’t automatic, though. There are factors that come into play, like how long you’ve been in the US, your immigration status, and the severity of the crime.

Having a past criminal record, especially for violent crimes, increases the risk of deportation. Being accused of any form of violent crime at all can put your immigration status at risk. However, the following are very likely to get you deported:

Murder and manslaughter

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault (serious assault with a weapon or causing great bodily harm)

Assault with a deadly weapon

Rape and sexual assault

Domestic violence

Kidnapping

Arson

Robbery

Gang-related crimes

Carrying or using a firearm without a license (depending on the circumstances)

Felonies

The decision of whether or not to deport someone who commits a felony depends on several factors, including the specific crime, the sentence received, the immigrant’s criminal history, and their ties to the United States (such as family members who are citizens).

Here are examples of felonies that could lead to deportation:

Manufacturing, trafficking, or possessing large quantities of illegal drugs

Grand theft auto

Burglary

Embezzlement

Forgery creating fake documents

Money laundering

Selling or possessing illegal firearms

Human trafficking

Crimes of Moral Turpitude

This category might sound confusing, but it basically refers to crimes considered morally wrong and showing a serious lack of character. It’s important because these crimes can also lead to deportation, even if they aren’t violent.

Different courts might have slightly different interpretations of what constitutes a “moral turpitude” crime.

The timeframe when the crime was committed matters. Generally, crimes committed closer to the immigrant’s entry or application for residency carry a higher risk of deportation.

Nonetheless, here are moral crimes that can cause an immigrant to be deported:

Prostitution

Certain types of sexual offenses

Violent crimes

Drug offences

Theft crimes

Fraudulent crimes

Immigration Offenses

Immigration offenses themselves can also be grounds for deportation. These offenses involve entering the country illegally, overstaying a visa, or violating the terms of your immigration status.

Entering illegally: Trying to sneak into the country without going through proper channels is a serious offense.

Trying to sneak into the country without going through proper channels is a serious offense. Overstaying a visa: If you stay longer than your visa allows, you can be deported.

If you stay longer than your visa allows, you can be deported. Violating visa terms: Certain visas have specific requirements, like working for a particular company. Violating these requirements can jeopardize your status.

Wrapping Up

The American dream of a better life draws millions of immigrants to the United States each year. They come with hopes, dreams, and a desire to contribute to this vibrant society.

Unfortunately, even a false allegation can send you back to your home country. You need a competent lawyer to help you beat these allegations and retain your right to stay in this country that you fought so hard to come to.