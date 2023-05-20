As global warming continues to be one of the biggest global issues, a lot of people are turning to sustainable fuel options, like biogas. More people have shown interest in biogas technology, which has led to a lot of advancements in the sector. For instance, companies are currently using biogas upgrading to produce biomethane, which is one of the most promising sources of green energy. There are many technologies for upgrading biogas and one of them is biogas membrane separation.

What is biogas membrane separation?

Biogas membrane technology is a relatively new technology. However, it has proven itself to be incredibly effective. This technology has been proven as one of the most effective biogas separation systems compared to water scrubbing, amine scrubbing, and pressure swing systems.

The process includes the application of a geomembrane. This is a low permeability synthetic membrane liner used to control liquid or gas migration in human-made systems or structures.

How does biogas membrane separation work?

An effective gas separation must begin with the removal of impurities. Therefore, impurities separation is the first step of biogas membrane separation. Activated carbon comes in handy in this step. It helps absorb all undesired substances from the CO2/CH4. The next step is when the membrane comes in.

The membranes help separate the two major gas components, which are CH4 and CO2. The pressure difference over the membrane surface helps accomplish the separation of the gas components. High pressure biogas is fed into the membrane. Next, the CO2 passes through the surface of the membrane towards the permeated side. The permeated side is also known as the low-pressure side. The CO2 passes through this side quicker than the CH4.

Therefore, biogas membranes are primarily pressure-driven. So, the higher the pressure, the more the amount of CO2 that passes through the surface of the membrane. Finally, there is a discharge from the membrane, called the retentate. It primarily contains CH4 since the CO2 has been pushed through the surface of the membrane. However, the CO2 is not discarded. It is expelled from the low-pressure side of the membrane, also known as the permeate.

What are the benefits of biogas membrane separation?

This technology for biogas separation has earned a lot of popularity despite its novelty because of its benefits. Some of the benefits of biogas membrane separation are:

• There are no additional chemicals applied in the process.

• There is no operating media applied, apart from the membrane

• It is one of the most energy-efficient biogas separation technologies

• The separation process occurs at ambient temperatures

• It is a continuous separation process and highly convenient

• It does not require any heat application

• Its modular design is compact and flexible. It is also easily expanded.

• Biogas membrane separation is highly cost-efficient for smaller capacities

• It is a highly cost-efficient technology for CO2 removal

Conclusion

During the past decade, biogas membrane separation has stood out from its competition because of its promising economic viability. Its is therefore one of the best technologies for upgrading biogas. Biogasmembrane.com provides biogas membrane separation systems.