Aviator is an addictive online game developed by Spribe that is very popular among real money gambling enthusiasts. This game offers unique gameplay and the opportunity to win large sums of money.

The developers surprised the players not only with the original design and concept of the Aviator game (https://aviatorgame.org/) but also with the use of the Provably Fair technology, which ensures the honesty of the results. Let’s look at the rules, discuss strategies for success, and go through some tips for beginners.

Rules of the game Aviator

Register at a casino or bookmaker that offers the Aviator game.

Make a bet starting from 5 INR.

Wait for the plane to take off, which starts with x1 odds.

The plane flies unevenly for about 30 seconds, and its coefficient can reach x20 or even x100.

At any time when you think you’ve reached your desired odds, click the “Cash Out” button to withdraw your winnings.

If the plane leaves before you cash out, your bet will lose.

Aviator game strategies:

Fixed Bet Strategy: With this strategy, the player makes constant bets during the game session, without changing the bet depending on previous outcomes. For example, you may decide to bet 1% of your bankroll on each round. This strategy allows you to have a stable approach to the game and avoid the risk of big losses. Multiplier strategy: Many players prefer to use a strategy to increase the bet after each loss. For example, if you lose, increase your bet on the next round to make up for the loss and reach your desired win. Take it and go: Set a goal for yourself when you hit a certain win and be ready to quit the game. Don’t be greedy or you risk losing everything. Time Slot Strategy: This strategy involves defining time slots for bets. For example, you may decide to only bet at certain times of the day or certain days of the week when you think you are more likely to win. This may be based on game statistics or your personal preference.

It is important to remember that no strategy is guaranteed to win. There is always an element of chance in the game, and it is important to play responsibly and not risk more than you can afford. Experiment with different strategies, find the one that suits you, and enjoy playing Aviator.

Beginner Tips

Here are three tips for newbies playing Aviator:

Start with small stakes: If you are just starting to play Aviator, we recommend starting with small stakes. This will help you get comfortable and understand the basic mechanics of the game without the risk of losing big. Gradually increase your stakes as you gain experience.

Develop your strategy: In Aviator, you can use different strategies to achieve success. Explore different approaches and determine which strategy suits you best. Some bettors prefer conservative strategies with constant bets, while others prefer aggressive strategies with increasing bets. Play according to your style and comfort.

Set limits and control your bankroll: This is one of the most important aspects of playing for money. Set the limits for yourself in terms of losses and gains, and stick to them. Never play with money that you cannot afford to lose. It is also important to be able to stop when your limit of losses or gains is reached. This will help you maintain your bankroll and avoid the risk of losing large sums.

Remember that the game should please you, and most importantly – play responsibly. Follow these tips, and you will improve your chances of success in the Aviator game. Good luck!

FAQ

How to start playing Aviator?

To start playing Aviator, one has to register at a casino or bookmaker that offers this game. Then, fund your gaming account and select a bet to start playing.

What are the basic rules of the Aviator game?

The basic rules of the Aviator are as follows:

You place a bet before the start of each round.

The aircraft starts the flight with the coefficient x1.

The aircraft flies unevenly and can reach a maximum factor of up to x100.

You can click “Cash Out” at any time to withdraw your winnings.

If the plane leaves before you click “Cash Out”, your bet is forfeited.

What strategies can be used in the game Aviator?

The Aviator game has several strategies that can be used such as a fixed bet strategy, a progressive bet strategy, and a reverse progression strategy. You can experiment with different strategies and choose the one that suits you best.

What is Provably Fair in the game Aviator?

Provably Fair is a cryptographic technology that ensures the fairness of the game. It allows players to check the results of each round and make sure they are random. Each round is generated through several random hashes and the results are written to the blockchain for transparency and the impossibility of changing data.

What is the RTP (Return to Player) in the game Aviator?

In the game Aviator, the RTP is 97%. This means that, on average, a player can expect to return 97% of their bets in the long run. RTP is a metric that reflects the percentage of funds a player can expect to return in a game on a long-term basis.