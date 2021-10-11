Every machine has an IP address. This address helps other machines, tech giants like Google, advertising agencies, government agencies, and internet service providers track yours in a vast sea of similar machines.

Even though IP addresses are super helpful, there are more reasons to keep them hidden than not. Keeping it well away from prying eyes could, for example, keep you safe from web tracking, make sure you’re not leaving a digital footprint everywhere you go. You must ensure that you’re avoiding falling victim to cybercrimes like hacking or identity theft.

While there were majorly preventative advantages, there are other advantages too, for example, letting you bypass geo-blocks and unblocking blocked content libraries and websites to give you a wider variety of content pieces to consume and enjoy.

If you’ve been looking for ways to hide your IP address, you’re at the right place. In this blog, we’re going to discuss some ways to hide your IP address. Let’s talk about them in a little more detail.

Use a VPN

This is the best way to hide your IP address while staying safe and secure from hackers and cyber-spies. A Canada VPN lets you indirectly connect to the online world through a proxy server in Canada. This process hides your original IP address and replaces it with a new one at the same time.

This step makes you visible to the online world as a whole new machine, in a very different country altogether. One of the advantages of this is that you can then enjoy the content libraries and websites accessible in that country, even if they aren’t in yours at the minute.

And then just think of the possibilities—having a wider variety of shows and movies to watch on Netflix and other platforms, being able to read blogs that aren’t available in your country and even exploring apps that haven’t been released in your country yet.

Another advantage of using a VPN is that you won’t be able stuck with one remote location. Several good VPN services come with a whole network of servers that you can use to switch between locations depending on what country you want to connect from.

Use the Tor Browser

Before we proceed, a fair word of warning: even though this works, this is probably the slowest method you can use to hide your IP address. Now then, having said that, Tor is a browser that will let you access parts of the internet that are restricted or hidden. Many people worldwide use the browser to access hidden parts of the internet, including the dark web.

This browser is a free application that can be run on virtually any machine and hide your IP every time you use it to go online, ensuring that you’re anonymous. The browser has been set in place with high encryption levels, which means that aside from just hiding your IP, this will also make sure that a third party cannot interpret your communication with the internet.

Use a proxy server

Finally, the third method to hide your IP address is to use a proxy server to re-route your browser traffic. Even though there are many free proxies you can use, there are always risks involved in using proxies as some might not work, slow down your internet connection, or worse, some proxies are even run on compromised devices making them illegal.

If you want to use a proxy server, ensure that you’re going after a trusted source, and conduct thorough research before taking the leap.