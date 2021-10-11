Electricity has become the fourth major necessity for our survival, and the other three factors include air, water, and food. But the traditional methods of energy production are harmful beyond imagination. They are altering the Earth’s atmosphere by releasing toxic carbon, which creates many harmful environmental concerns such as global warming. In addition to carbon emissions, they also emit a variety of pollutants. As global citizens, it is our prime responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint. And the perfect solution is switching to a clean energy solution. In this article, I will tell you how to use clean energy solutions to deal with climate change.

The significant impact of climate change on humans and the environment

Climate change is one of the biggest problems of the 21st century. Due to climate change, the global temperature is rising at an unprecedented rate. Due to which the polar ice melts away and consequently causes flooding, droughts, and storms. Moreover, climate change is deteriorating the air quality causing respiratory concerns in both animals and humans. Climate change is associated with a wide range of impacts on physical, mental, and community health. The whole ecosystem is disturbed due to climate change, and hundreds of species have gone extinct. But before it gets out of hand, we need to act preemptively.

How can renewable energy technologies help climate change?

The first way to control climate change is through the application of clean energy solutions. We need to look for clean and green energy solutions, i.e., solar power storage systems. The sun is one of the energy sources that never gets exhausted, unlike fossil fuel and natural gas, whose resources are in limited quantity. The Earth receives a large amount of energy through sunlight each day. When this energy is utilized productively，the climate change can be significantly kept under check. The solar power system for home supply can help climate change in the following ways:

Reduce our dependency on non-renewable power sources Reduce our carbon footprint Effectively reduce the emissions of harmful gases and pollutants The quality of air will be improved. Natural resources will be preserved.

Fossil fuels vs. clean energy: why do we need clean energy?

Gas, coal, and oil are collectively known as fossil fuels. These sources have been used as a primary source of electricity generation for a long time. But their harmful impact on climate has been recently identified. The availability of fossil fuel is also limited, which will get exhausted soon, so we better have to hurry up and look for an alternative source of power production. The popular substitute for fossil fuels is clean energy. Clean energy solutions include solar energy, wind energy, geothermal energy, energy storage, etc. As opposed to fossil fuels, they don’t emit any harmful gases and contaminants in the atmosphere. We need clean energy to help prevent climate change and increase the availability of easy and cheap electricity.

Development trend of clean energy

In recent years, clean energy has experienced an upward trajectory. During the period 2018-2023, renewable energy sources are expected to meet around 70% of global power generation. Currently, coal is the most used source of energy production, but it will be displaced by clean energy soon. The research and development in clean energy are very promising.

nRuiT provides you a great clean energy solution for climate change

I see you are looking for clean energy solutions. Let me help you to find one. nRuiT is one of the most reliable suppliers of clean home energy solutions for climate change. nRuiT has produced some powerful energy storage solutions for you, and you can choose one that suits your requirements and budget.

nRuiT home energy storage (Powerporter 9kWh)

Powerporter 9kWh is a lithium-ion battery that can store electrical energy and outputs DC. The power produced in the solar grid is in the form of DC, which is stored in the energy storage Powerporter 9kWh, and once needed, it is converted to AC and used. You can expect the following benefits from the Powerporter 9kWh:

A large power capacity, i.e., 9kWh An output of 5kW Five years warranty UN38.3 certification Longer battery life Twenty-years life span Ten-years performance guarantee Easy to use Less-maintenance required

Conclusion

Thousands of homeowners from all around the world have bought nRuiT powerful and innovative household battery storage. And they have received overwhelming feedback from their clients. To own the best quality clean energy solution, contact them.