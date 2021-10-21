AliExpress is a Chinese online marketplace where sellers and buyers from around the world can meet. It connects these two parties to facilitate business. AliExpress, founded in 2010, is an extension of the popular Chinese company, Alibaba Group. It was created to serve as a B2B online platform for not just Chinese companies, but companies across the world to sell their products.

For business owners, online or offline, AliExpress can also be a fantastic source of products. They provide an excellent dropshipping solution so that you can sell products with order fulfillment that is managed by a third party. You can use DSers (https://www.dsers.com/), AliExpress official partner, to find as many products as you want, dropship them through AliExpress and sell them on your eCommerce store.

How to Dropship with AliExpress?

Dropshipping with AliExpress is simple, you pay for a product when your customers purchase from you. This means you don’t have to buy and store products in anticipation of making sales, rather you purchase products when your customer pays for them.

This is otherwise known as order fulfillment. This method reduces your tendency of incurring losses and makes it easier for you to build your business.

AliExpress works with DSers to supply you with the product when a customer makes a purchase. The suppliers are responsible for the shipping and packaging of the item for you, so you practically bear no costs. However, you handle things like customer support.

If you want to make your dropshipping experience easier and get effective results right from the start, then consider using a reliable tool like DSers. It is the official AliExpress dropshipping solution that would let you find multiple dropshipping suppliers and products in one place.

The automation makes DSers a go-to dropshipping tool for AliExpress. It offers smart features that would automatically sync tracking numbers and update the status orders, letting you focus on what’s important. DSers also offers an automatic pricing system that would let you pre-set the pricing rule for any product while publishing it.

DSers is the right dropshipping tool for AliExpress products. You only need to download and integrate the tool to enjoy its amazing features. Let’s see what are these:

AI-powered supplier optimization. On AliExpress, you can find multiple listings of the same product at different pricing. Ideally, you need to explore these listings manually, compare pricing and shipping to place an order. With DSers, you can use the AI engine to optimize sellers and receive a recommendation for optimum order placement.

There’s no restriction on the number of orders you can place on AliExpress. Simply place all your orders together with a single click.

Once you have placed dropshipping orders on AliExpress, these automatically sync to your DSers dashboard. So, now when you need to track orders or help customers with queries, just open your dashboard. There’s no need to keep a separate tracking mechanism for orders.

It is also possible to create a bundle of products and order them together on AliExpress using the DSers tool without any hassle. Provide, promote, and place bundle orders via DSers.

A dropshipping tool like DSers is a blessing in disguise when you need to manage hundreds of orders at once. It helps you achieve business efficiency, earn more revenue, and automate manual time-consuming activities.