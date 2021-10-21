It is challenging for professionals to manage teams, handle daily tasks, and organize projects in today’s fast-paced world. Team management tools improve work quality, productivity, and even reduce stress in the workplace.

Therefore, it is essential to have team management tools to achieve your business results seamlessly.

Why use Team Management Tools?

Managing projects manually is a tough job. This is why you must use a tool to organize projects, simplify communication, and complete them on time. Team management tools can help you with organizing, prioritizing, and planning your tasks. They can help you develop and manage your daily and weekly plans as well.

Moreover, these tools are easy to use just like Recurpost. They allow you to collaborate with your team on essential tasks from a single dashboard and save your time. One of the key features of any team management tool is its design that helps you avoid switching between different applications.

Benefits of Team Management Tools

Most team management tools are now available in the form of software for companies to install.

These tools are essential for the success of your company.

Although these tools help you create charts and reports, they also allow you to exchange information and monitor budgets.

You can allocate resources, manage tasks, and organize projects.

These tools make interacting with teams easy. Sometimes, as the company expands, it becomes increasingly difficult to track all aspects of the business. With the help of these tools, companies and individuals can easily interact while tracking down tasks and projects.

Let’s take a look at some of the most efficient team management tools.

Trello

Trello is a free task management software. It is the best choice for industries and professionals around the world. You can customize your Kanban boards with Trello and keep track of everyday tasks.

Trello helps you to plan a project, collaborate with your team, and organize your tasks. It offers a wide range of features that fit best for every team manager. You can manage both individual projects and ongoing workflows. Trello boards and card metaphors are easy to understand.

Once you have completed a particular task on the card or an entire board, it can be archived to hide it from daily view. But the task will still be accessible if needed in the future.

Trello also enables you to customize the workflow by categorizing the status of activities. It’s a perfect fit if you provide email marketing services, where you can track the email sequences for different clients. You can use a “current sprint” to concentrate on smaller tasks and set a deadline for every project.

It is pretty easy to share your board with your coworkers. You can invite them to collaborate on projects with you. Also, you can add a note and attachment to every card.

Wrike

Do you find Trello’s approach a bit limited? Or you don’t have time for learning and setting up a complex project management tool? Try using Wrike!

Wrike is a standard team management tool with features like Gantt charts, valuable dashboards, and a comprehensive reporting suite. It has a built-in time tracking tool. This tool is simple to use on a small to medium-sized project because of the built-in suites.

Hence, you can run projects efficiently. You don’t have to learn all the ins and outs of a new and complicated system. This is available for both, individual tasks and the company to manage the project as a whole.

Wrike provides a free plan for task management with interactive boards and spreadsheets. It has an account-wide work schedule tool and cloud integrations (Google Drive, One Box, Box, OneDrive). Two gigabytes of total storage space are available for unlimited users.

Quire

Quire is considered one of the top tools for several good reasons because it has countless options for managing teams and projects. Most of the features in Quire focus mainly on creative team management. It is a valuable asset for the teams in other industries as well.

Whether you want to chip in ideas from your team or implement them, Quire allows you to simplify complex projects into manageable chunks using unique structures. You can work through unlimited tasks and subtasks in a lesser time with great efficiency.

To sum all the good, Quire is more than just a cloud-based project management tool; it can also help you grow your business.

Monday.com

Monday.com is a popular team management tool. It comes with simple, intuitive, and highly customizable features. This tool makes it easy to manage the tasks. For instance, it enables the team manager to remember who’s been assigned a particular task? What progress has been made? When are tasks going to be complete? etc.

You can easily automate your workflow because it has native integrations with other project management tools. It integrates tools like G Suite, Trello, Dropbox, Slack, and more. Companies and individuals can easily organize and visualize their tasks. It helps to incorporate new processes.

This tool is based on cloud computing, visual project management, and collaboration tools that are helpful for users to improve workflows. It is also suitable for project management and project tracking.

Monday.com doesn’t only offer easy usage for individual-level applications. It can also be used by IT professionals and managers of large-scale projects.

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project has been a great help in the team management via its one form or another since 1984. It is still one of the preferred tools for task management. Many project managers and companies prefer using MS projects over any other tool to raise their brand identity. MS projects have high pricing and a steep learning curve. Therefore, it is ideal for companies with large and complex projects.

Companies that have the expertise, time, and budget make the most of this comprehensive tool. MS Project looks and feels similar to other Microsoft Office applications. It can be intimidating for newcomers in the project management field.

However, well-trained professionals will appreciate the crucial details of each task and resource.

Asana

Asana is based on cloud project management software. It is a tool which helps you plan, organize, and manage your team’s work from the very beginning till the end.

Good project management software can also be used as a collaboration tool. You can coordinate team tasks and let everyone know who is doing what. Share feedback, files, and status updates. In addition, get a complete view of the work to handle the right task at the right time.

The tool enables you to plan your work in the way that suits you best. Therefore, it is flexible enough to suit your needs.

Asana is a free tool that provides the basic dashboard and search. Because it groups the tasks into sections or columns in a list or board item, you can use a personalized inbox to notify employees.

It enables you to schedule and hence prioritizes tasks on a unique Asana calendar. You may also generate detailed progress reports.

With Asana, you don’t need to switch back and forth between spreadsheets, emails, and other tools to ensure that your project is going according to plan. This tool itself tracks and manages everything from the first day to the deadline.

Basecamp

Basecamp is a veteran in the field of project management. It was launched in 2004, and has established a customer base of 3.5 million users.

The software can essentially replace several other monthly-paid services. However, it is not always a complete replacement. This tool offers several features including schedule and calendar, real-time chat, private messaging, file storage, etc.

Basecamp has a clean interface as well as it is a powerful search tool. It allows you to quickly find the tasks, images, and messages you want. The influential report suite will enable you to conduct extensive and in-depth searches as needed.

Furthermore, it also includes the features for email integration and sharing personal tasks. The cooperation with customers has been well handled. Notifications can be customized according to your requirements.

ProofHub

ProofHub is a flexible project management software that is utilized by major corporations such as NASA, Disney, Taco Bell, and several others. This all-in-one tool is jam-packed with strong capabilities, so you won’t have to rely on dozens of separate tools to complete your job.

ProofHub is an incredibly scalable solution for coordinating project activities, whether you have a team of massive project members. Managers may use it to handle a wide range of project activities while maintaining complete control over project communication.

One of the best features of ProofHub is that it includes all of the essential project tools, such as files, time tracking, team chat, and calendars, all in one convenient web site.

ProofHub’s automated proofing function is also another valuable feature. Web design, automating posts on social networks, and marketing initiatives may all benefit from cross-functional teams working on them. Structure project workflows into “pending,” “under review,” and “approved” categories, with input from all important stakeholders.

Scoro

Scoro is among the most comprehensive team management software tools for professional and creative solutions. Scoro is the perfect software for individuals who want to provide discipline to their work. Some of more amazing features that Scoro offers are;

Tasks, customers, and teams can all be found in one location.

With a smooth workflow, you can stay organized in every part of your business.

Have real-time insights and information that are generated automatically.

DropBox, Mailchimp, Outlook, and more apps may be connected to keep your data all incorporated at one place.

Filestage

Filestage is a company marketing project management tool that enables teams to evaluate and approve project deliverables more quickly. Throughout the proofreading process, Filestage simplifies, organizes, and automates feedback on deliverables while eliminating mistakes and ensuring compliance guidelines are followed.

It allows colleagues and customers to see and review project deliverables (such as papers, pictures, or videos) in real time. Whereas, it also helps to organize marketing projects, video creation, website design, product catalogs, and more – and to approve items after they are completed.

Creates a system of review and approval that is consistent. Real-time comments on movies, documents, pictures, and audio files is also a remarkable feature of Filestage. Help in monitoring version control for deliverables, and keep track of all deliverables, by using the project dashboard.

TeamWork

TeamWork is a project task management application. It comes with a number of fantastic features that make work management a pleasure. TeamWork is a wonderful choice for you if you wish to meet deadlines and enhance your team’s performance.

This tool includes project templates that are designed to reduce the amount of manual work which is necessary to complete your project responsibilities. Its board view lets you monitor how all of a project’s tasks and activities are progressing.

Each job is displayed as a card in the board view, and you can add columns for each particular procedure that the task cards will travel through.

12. Apploye

Apploye is an intuitive and user-friendly time tracking software. It is competent for monitoring remote and hybrid teams. You can track each of your employees’ working hours spent on specific projects and tasks.



Employee monitoring features like random screenshots, activity tracking, apps, website tracking, GPS location tracker, and geofencing make this app fit for monitoring indoor and outdoor employees.



You can track your project budgets. Also, the clients billing and invoicing are available in Apploye. You can set payroll for hourly billing or a one-time payment. The payment history is also saved. Other features like scheduling, attendance, and leave tracking are present in Apploye.

Bottom Line

The proper task management tools can help your team stay organized and on track. They can provide 24/7 digital access to remote groups of all forms and sizes.

Businesses’ requirements are evolving in response to changing circumstances. Spend some time determining whether you require an invoicing tool, powerful reporting tools, or a centralized view of all projects and procedures. We wish that the above listing is helpful and that it offers you with a list of the best team management tools to use n 2021.