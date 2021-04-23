To know about preparing wood and sanding before staining will aid a project to be easier and faster.

Power tools or sandpaper

The grit or grade of sandpaper will rely on the number of sand granules per square inch of the paper. A higher number means a satisfactory quality. The low number of grades will denote coarse sandpaper. To find the grit number, check on the backside of every sheet. Fine and medium grades sandpapers are used in refinishing antiques and furniture. Coarse grits under lower numbers under 100 will damage a fine wood finish. Medium grits between 120 and 150 are better in removing old scratches or finish. The fine grits like 120 are best used in final light sanding before staining the wood.

Power tools ease the sanding process. Heavy-duty power tools from Bob Smith Tools like belt sanders their design is for heavier carpentry work. They ruin fine antique. For small and lightweight woodwork, the lightweight rotary sander is perfect for refinishing.

Hand sanding is the best for delicate pieces and fine finishes. Tear the sandpaper into four parts and fold each piece to be big enough to fit holding using three fingers. Create a makeshift to aid in sanding by wrapping a sandpaper piece on a woodblock that fits in your hands. You can still opt for a contoured sanding block that is available at a local hardware store. The contour sanding block allows attachment of sandpaper. Place it on the ends into the grooves at any block end.

Grain sanding

When you inspect a wood piece, you will see pores in the wood surface forming patterns called the grain. When sanding, do it in the direction of the grain and not perpendicular or at an angle. Do the same when working on wood edges and hard-to-reach corners. Scratches that result from grain sanding are attractive on finished pieces. They are noticeable after the staining process.

Place the surfaces that need sanding at horizontal and comfortable heights. To get a clean finish, hold the sanding block firm and flat, applying even pressure. Move it in the back-and-forth sequence in the same direction with the grain. Using block corners or exerting excess strength creates unwanted wood depressions.

These rules are also applicable when using a palm sander. You have to sand in the same direction as the grain. Hold the sandpaper flat against the piece of wood and apply even pressure.

Dust removal

Ensure you remove all the dust that results from sanding before staining. It helps to avoid problems that result from it. Don’t use brushes or dry rags in removing this dust, as they are not the most effective tools for the job. You can use a tack cloth which is a sticky cheesecloth piece designed for this specific task. Fold the tack cloth and wipe across the wood surface to get rid of the dust. When the side in use gets saturated with dust, refold the fabric to expose the fresh side to use in wiping. The tack clothes are not expensive and always available at local hardware stores. You can still make your tack cloth by soaking a 12-inch cheesecloth piece in a little oil amount. Store the tack cloth in a plastic bag well sealed to avoid it from drying out between uses.

You need proper protective gear when sanding any wood and removing the dust. A mask will help to prevent the dust from getting into your breathing system. The dust can raise different health complications. You can also use glasses or shades to protect your eyes from getting dusted.

Conclusion

Sanding a piece of wood and preparing it for staining is an easy process. Start by getting the right tools for the job. The tools vary with the task at hand, whether production is large or small. Remove old finish and scratches using the medium grit sandpapers that have #120 to #150. If doing large-scale woodwork production, use power tools to make the process easier. For small-scale purposes use palm sandpaper or a sanding block. Apply slight pressure to avoid creating unnecessary depressions.

Do all the sanding in the same direction with the wood grain to show you know how to sand chair spindles.