Affiliate marketing and Canadian immigration have one thing in common: they are becoming more popular by the day. That explains why they are working a lot together in recent times.

Since there is stiff competition in Canadian immigration consultancy, companies are now beginning to partner with Canada immigration affiliates to reach new customers and beat competitors.

In this article, you will get a full grasp of what affiliate marketing is and how it’s used in the Canadian immigration world.

What Is Affiliate Marketing?

This refers to a form of marketing where a third party markets a product or a set of services for some commission in return. Often called the affiliate, the third party only has to look for a product or service they like (confirm they have an affiliate marketing program) and promote them to earn commission per sale.

How Does Affiliate Marketing Work?

Affiliate marketing is the perfect demonstration of the division of labour in the world of marketing. For it to work, these three distinct parties need to come together:

Seller and product owners

The advertiser or affiliate

The consumer

Now, here’s a look at how affiliate marketing works based on the responsibilities of each of these individuals

Seller and product owners

The seller, be it a large enterprise or sole proprietor, is a merchant, vendor, retailer, or product creator, who has a product to sell. The product may be physical or in the form of service.

For instance, the seller may be a merchant in the e-commerce sector that runs a drop shipping business and looking for new ways to reach a fresh audience. Also, the seller may be a SaaS company utilizing affiliates to sell their software.

The affiliate or publisher

This may be an individual or company that specializes in marketing others’ products and services in an enticing way to potential customers. Whenever a consumer buys any of the products, the affiliate gets a commission from the revenue.

Usually, affiliates have a unique audience they market, and they try to pay attention to the audience’s interests. This creates a niche that helps the affiliate attract the right consumers that will most likely act on the promotion.

The consumer

Regardless of what they think, these set of people drive affiliate marketing. Without the consumers, affiliate marketing is dead on arrival.

The affiliates share the products and services with potential consumers on websites, social media and blogs.

So, when the consumers get any of the products, the affiliate gets a commission from the seller.

In some cases, the affiliate may decide to open up to the consumer by telling them that they get a commission when they (the consumer) buy a product through them. In other cases, the affiliate may decide to keep this information from the consumers.

Notwithstanding, they most likely won’t pay beyond necessary for the product when purchased via affiliate marketing. This is because the commission affiliates get is often added to the retail price.

Types of Affiliate Marketing Campaigns

There are different types of affiliate programs, and you can find at least one in virtually every industry today. They include:

Search

In this type of affiliate marketing, offers are placed on search engines, using both organic searches or Google paid advertisements.

Social

This affiliate uses social media either using just regular posts, paid advertisements, or using influencers.

Coupon

Affiliate campaigns is a great way to gather discounts and coupons at various sites.

C is affiliate program is promoted in reviews, articles, blogs and often subtly placed within the texts of articles.

Email

You must have gotten an affiliate mail at some point. Just email marketing is huge; using email for affiliate programs is quite popular, too, compared to the other types here.

Canada Immigration Affiliates

Like most industries these days, companies in the Canadian immigration world are turning to Canada immigration affiliates to increase sales. Most of these companies look to businesses with high and robust traffic, especially sites with solid communication channels within and outside of Canada and different kind of services such as TEF\IELTS courses, RCIC guidance and CRS score calculator. And that makes sense since most of their clients are people looking for guidance on how to migrate from their current country to Canada.

This positions big websites with comprehensive Canadian immigration information as the best potential affiliate partner for these companies.

Like most businesses, what matters most to companies in the Canadian immigration business is affiliates that would help upgrade their business and guarantee mutual success. In other words, an affiliate that can bring value by attracting potential clients that will eventually patronize the business.