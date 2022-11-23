With all the advances in technology and healthcare, you’d think we would have cured just about everything by now, yet the modern world, even with all its conveniences, still hasn’t solved some of our most basic and pressing problems.

As a result, many of us are overworked, have poor diets, and rarely have the energy to exercise. While we may want to focus on these essential lifestyle goals, sometimes there simply isn’t enough time.

The end result is that half of the people living in the Western world are regularly experiencing health effects that are detrimental to our overall well-being.

While the 21st-century medical community has continued the recommendations and treatment options prescribed in the 20th century, cutting-edge science shows that Mother Nature has always known what’s best for us.

We’re not suggesting that you ignore the suggestions provided by your physician, but considering complementary medicines as part of your overall health plan may well become a life-changing decision.

Here are some natural ways you can address some of the most common health problems with natural medicines. Their uses go back millennia, and it seems that our ancestors knew the science of them before science as we know it today was ever a thing.

Stress and Anxiety

Work, finances, relationships. It’s easy to get stressed out or anxious about all of them. And while stress and anxiety are perfectly normal, if you experience them on a regular basis, they could negatively impact your quality of life.

Natural herbal supplements may be one solution that can help. As highlighted by Xivvium.com, taking a combination of herbs can target neurotransmitters and certain biochemicals in our central nervous system that can help provide much-needed relaxation. Arctic Root and Passion Flower are two herbs that may help to reduce stress and feelings of anxiety by modulating specific neurotransmitters that adversely affect emotional wellness.

Sleep Troubles

Experts say that the optimal good night’s sleep is about 8 hours. But if you experience stress and anxiety on a daily basis, you may find that you rarely sleep deeply for more than a few hours.

Herbs like Valerian Root, Kava Kava, and Chamomile may help. They’ve been used since the beginning of documented history and continue to be some of the most popular natural sleep aids even today.

Recent research into hemp extracts also suggests the concentrated extract of cannabinol found in CBN oil may help to relax our central nervous system by positively impacting endocannabinoid and other receptor sites in the body.

Aches And Pains

If you work with your hands or on your feet for eight hours a day, then there is no doubt that you experience some level of aching or even chronic pain.

Your hands, feet, knees, neck, back, or head may hurt as a result of the intense labor you’re involved in.

There are a number of plant medicines that may help.

Hemp-based products such as organic CBD oil contain a number of phyto-compounds like cannabinoids and terpenes that have been shown in clinical studies to reduce inflammation and directly target receptor sites in the human body that are responsible for pain management.

The Arthritis Foundation also sites natural medicine, like cayenne paper, that is known to reduce inflammation and thus relieve pain in the process.

Turmeric Root and Ginger also target inflammation and have been shown in clinical studies to relieve those suffering from chronic pain conditions.

Gastrointestinal Difficulty

Two of the top causes of stomach and digestion issues are stress and poor diet.

If you experience gastrointestinal pain, the first step is to ensure you eat a few healthy meals daily. The other is to reduce your stress levels because the pain you are experiencing in your stomach may be an ulcer that could lead to severe medical conditions.

Clinical studies have shown that raw honey taken daily could help heal ulcers. When combined with garlic and cranberries, mild ulcers may be significantly relieved.

Chamomile and peppermint may also provide some relief for those experiencing gastrointestinal discomfort, even if an ulcer does not cause it.

Cardiovascular Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The consensus is that this results from our horrible diets and lack of physical activity.

While it may not seem like natural medicine, exercise is the most critical lifestyle change you can make to improve heart health. Just 30 minutes a day can add years to your life by improving circulation and reducing the stress that may raise your blood pressure.

Clinical studies have shown that adding Omega fatty acids to your diet may improve cardiovascular health. One of the most popular ways to do this is by adding a couple of tablespoons of hemp seed oil to your diet. You may find that it even helps with joint pain and neurological function.

Reducing your intake of excess sugars and salts will also do wonders, especially for blood pressure.

Getting Started

While natural medicines may not cure the modern world’s most common ailments, they can certainly improve our overall wellness.

It’s easy to get started on the path to better health.

Step 1: Improve your diet by cutting out processed foods, sugars, and excessive salt

Step 2: Exercise. Take a walk, ride a bike, hit the gym, or take a Yoga class a few times per week. Doing so will reduce stress and pain while also improving cardiovascular health.

Step 3: Explore natural medicines like herbal supplements and plant extracts. You can take more than one. Combining them daily may help target numerous conditions at once.