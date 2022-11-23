The demand for graphic designers has surged due to rapid digitalisation in the past few years. Big and small brands have moved to the digital space. They need creative visual content to increase their brand awareness in the virtual realm. Many creatively-gifted students apply for graphic design courses.

It refines their natural talent and guides them in the right direction. It teaches them the different design concepts to kickstart their career confidently. Fret not if you need clarification about what to expect from a graphic design course. The following list will clear all your queries:

Q.1) What do graphic designers do?

To create visual content, graphic designers use specific software. This combined with their creativity helps bring interesting visual concepts to life. These include brochures, magazines, website layouts, advertisements, corporate reports, etc. They learn such skills through a comprehensive physical or online graphic design course.

Q.2) What to expect from graphic design courses?

Such courses teach you to visualise concepts and convert them into impactful communication. They guide you in designing brand identities, web pages, social media, posters, brochures, signage, etc. They also give an in-depth understanding of the following concepts:

· Fundamentals of visual design

· Visual Narrative & Print Publication

· Campaign Design & Promotion

· Design process & thinking

· Visual ergonomics

· Design for moving images through a Motion Graphics Course

· Advertising design

Besides these, a standard course also entails a series of projects and assignments. These test your abilities as a graphic designer. You can also choose between a diploma or PG diploma course.

Q.3) What are the future job prospects?

In today’s technological era, graphic design is helpful in almost every field. As every brand needs advertising, they constantly look for design professionals. For reference, here are some areas in which you can garner a job through such design courses:

1. Design Companies

They recruit graphic designers for creative projects like ad films, promotional gimmicks, and motion films for clients. If you have completed a course in graphic design, you can easily land a job in such companies.

2. Interior design firms

These work on transforming both residential and commercial spaces. They actively hire graphic designers to create project layouts for reference. The best part is that some firms even ask for creative input. Hence, it is a rewarding and creatively satisfying job.

3. Game design companies

Game design companies work toward developing video games. They hire graphic designers to work on specific areas of art like:

· Texture

· Characters

· Lighting

· Environment

4. Public relations agencies

These agencies offer brand management services. Hence, they look for graphic designers to edit and polish their client’s media posts. This is another job prospect to consider if you are interested in media.