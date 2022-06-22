Have you ever worked on a deadline? When time is moving so fast, and you have so many things you need to cover? At such a time, the pressure is always too much, the anxiety creeps in, and a mistake might occur. Removing a USB from the computer while the file transfer is still taking place is one of these mistakes when one is running out of time. The mistake often leads to the loss of files that were being transferred. Sometimes the USB could be under an attack by malware which could also lead to data loss, or it could just be damaged. And what’s worse, sometimes when you try to modify a doc, only press to delete it. Anyway, it happens all the time.

Don’t worry! When you encounter data loss from USB flash drive, you can make use of USB flash drive data recovery software to scan the USB flash drive and recover them.

Best Free Data Recovery Software for USB Flash Drive for 2022

There are manual ways of recovering data, such as using the command prompt in Microsoft windows. However, free data recovery software is easier to use than the command prompt, most of which are free to download over the internet. The best free data recovery software for USB flash drive in 2022 is iBeesoft Free Data Recovery.

This data recovery software is a great free USB data recovery program, by offering users multiple features which you can only find in other payment software tools. Here are the main features.

*Free to scan and display recoverable files. The free software is free to download, install and try on your computer. You can use it to scan your USB flash drive, looking for all the recoverable files for free.

*Free to preview recoverable files. After scanning the USB flash drive and displaying all the recoverable files, you can open the found files to preview them. That’s the moment letting you know whether the found files are what you’re looking for or not.

*Free to recover up to 2GB files for free. Many so-called freeware tools only let you try to scan USB drive for recoverable files, not letting you recover files. This software allows you to recover selected files up to 2GB for totally free. It’s quite enough if you only have a few photos or documents to recover from a USB flash drive.

*Recover 1000+ file types. All daily used file types are fully supported, including videos, photos, documents, archives, and more with different file extensions.

*Support 2000+ devices. All branded USB flash drives are fully compatible. Not only USB flash drive, but also SD cards, external hard drives, CF cards, SSD, HDD are supported as well.

*Fix corrupted videos and images. Videos and pictures are easy to get corrupted after deletion and some even damaged after recovery. This free USB data recovery software will fix the corrupted videos and picture while scanning recoverable files by collecting and matching file fragments.

* Recover files from no matter how they are lost. This data recovery software recover files lost in 500 scenarios, including file deletions, virus attack, emptied from recycle bin, USB flash drive formatting, hard drive errors, etc.

The traditional command prompt only works on computers that run on the Windows operating system. This is not the case for iBeesoft. It also offers both free data recovery software for Mac and Windows computers

How to Recover Data from USB Flash Drive with Free Data Recovery Software

The free USB data recovery program from iBeesoft comes with a user guide that lists the steps to follow using simple terms that anyone can understand. These steps are:

Begin by connecting the USB to your desktop or laptop; always ensure that the system reads it as an eternal device. Download and install the free data recovery software on your computer. it’s virus-free. Feel free to use it. Launch the software and click “Scan” button beside the drive letter which stands for the USB flash drive. It will scan the device, looking for all the recoverable files.

After scanning, you can easily preview the deleted files and select the ones you wish to recover before clicking the “Recover” button. This restores the files and saves them in the selected storage location on your laptop or desktop.

Data loss issue is unavoidable and it’s hard to recover data from a USB flash drive than on a computer internal hard drive. However, data recovery software makes it easy for all of us to scan devices looking for lost data. Just make use of the free data recovery to rescue data a soon as possible. iBeesoft Free Data Recovery is a great choice since it offers all the great features for data recovery and doesn’t cost you a penny for files less than 2GB.