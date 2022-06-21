Apex Legends is a new free-to-play battle royale game that has garnered a lot of attention lately. Released on February 4th, 2019, by EA, the game brings not only an exciting twist to the traditional battle royale formula but also updated and refined mechanics that should help your gameplay experience run smoothly.

Apex Legends is centered on a game of territorial combat where each player controls an individual character to capture territory or defend their own.

Creating an Account and Starting the Game

If you want to start playing Apex Legends, you will need to create an account before being able to play. The game is free, but it comes with various benefits such as getting exclusive skins and items, more XP and faster leveling, getting better loot at the end of each match, and unlocking behind-the-scenes content by logging in every day.

Customize Your Player

The next thing you need to do is to customize your player. It can be done in the character sheet, accessible from the menu at the top of your screen. Here, you can change your in-game name and details and select a banner for yourself.

Getting Started with Apex Legends

Once you have created an account and customized your character, you will be dropped into the lobby area, where you will find several characters representing other players within the game world. Each of these characters, also known as avatars, is unique in its way, and all of them have different weapons and skins that can be unlocked by accumulating XP.

Skirmish Mode

After customizing your character, you will need to head to the Skirmish mode if you have not yet done so. It is available right at the start of the game and will give you a chance to learn the basics while learning what all the buttons on your controller do. It will also allow you to unlock some of the starter weapons and items you can use in the original game mode.

The Map

The map in Apex Legends is vast, with many hiding spots and places to explore. It is filled with trees, rocks, bushes, and other structures that can be used for the cover, as well as buildings that offer protection from incoming fire. In addition, the map is filled with many different buildings and areas that are used as bases for the opposing teams, so if you like to go in for base-jumping, this would be your place.

Fighting as Teammates

You will want to pay special attention to how your teammates move and fight in the game. If they are being aggressive towards another player in the game, it would be best for you to intervene and help them defeat their opponent as quickly as possible. However, if your teammates are being defensive, it might not be a great idea to start fighting against them because you may inadvertently distract your teammates from their tasks and cause a chain reaction of fights that will slow down the group in the process.

When to Fight for Yourself

Sometimes, you will want to fight for yourself to survive throughout the match. One good example would be fighting against another player that wants to kill you simply because you caught their attention. Another example will be fighting for yourself if you are very close to touching the ground with the circle and want to prevent yourself from being eliminated by the other players in the game.

Keep an Eye on your Map

The map available on your screen offers a lot of information that should help you decide where you want to go next and how to approach other players out there. For example, you can see if any of the nearby buildings are under attack by another player or faction and even find out which buildings have already been taken over by players of the opposing team.

Use Your Skills in Apex Legends

Every player in Apex Legends has a unique skill available for them to use and level up throughout the game. If you notice an enemy player is aggressively coming toward you, it would be a good idea to use your skill to help you stay on top of things and avoid being eliminated.

Avoid Being Attacked from Behind

While roaming through the map, you need to ensure that you do not get attacked from behind by other players because this will immediately alert everyone else in the game about your position. If you want to keep your location a secret, turn around frequently to see who is coming after you, and if necessary, use your skill or change locations for them not to find out about your position.

Idle and Respawn

If you are playing as an idle, your job is to remain in the same spot and defend it from any aggressive players that want to capture it. If another player attacks you, use your skill and try to fight back until one of you gets eliminated. If you are respawning, make sure that you pay attention to the respawn timer for you to see how much time is left before the game starts again.

Jumping and Landing

The last thing you need to know about Apex Legends is that you can jump from anywhere without being prevented simply by pressing space. Additionally, you have complete control over your movement when jumping and how far you like to jump before landing. If you want to jump a bit higher, press up on the analog stick, and if you’re going to land faster, press down.

Apex Legends is an interesting new Battle Royale game that offers an entirely new experience compared to other games on the market.