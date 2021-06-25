We all love to go hiking, right? Forest, fire, lake, hiking romance, or vice versa — overcoming yourself, conquering peaks, and other extreme sports. Everyone finds something of them in hiking, but many want to share the joy of it with their loved ones.

Unfortunately, such calls are not always understood. Very often, your loved ones are far from hiking. What if you do not want to change your partner and start Ukrainian women dating, but the craving for camping is irresistible? Of course, to convince her to go hiking!

How to make a life partner a companion on a hike?

It’s better to start with something small, like weekend hikes — they usually take place near the city, last two or three days and do not require special preparation. Your girlfriend will be able to feel some delights of camping:

the beauty of nature,

romance,

friendly company.

You will have time to demonstrate your masculinity and caring, which in our time is best revealed in hiking. But at the same time, if the situation turns out to be completely unacceptable for her (for example, it rains), then the problems will not last long, and there is almost always an opportunity to retreat to the city urgently.

The result of such a trip may be that your girlfriend will understand that hiking is not so scary at all, that it is not hard, but fascinating, tasty, fun, and beautiful. And also that she is a strong and independent woman since she can cope with the wild. Soon, you can offer longer hikes. In all fairness, the result may be that she will finally be convinced that the difficulties of camping are not for her. But it is better to understand this in one weekend than in the middle of a difficult autonomous hike.

Why don’t girls like hiking?

Ordinary camping, without extreme, is within the power of absolutely all people who do not have any particularly specific restrictions. So what are the reasons? Let’s try to assume:

girls are afraid that it will be uncomfortable;

they do not want to break away from civilization and its benefits;

ladies are also afraid of physical exertion and dangers;

they believe that it is not fashionable or boring.

Of course, these are all myths. The first way to deal with them is to try short weekend hikes.

Fascinating alternatives

Probably, no one collected statistics, but if someone undertook to count, then a trip to the sea would be the main alternative to hiking. This is how our companions think about their vacation, and certainly not in impassable mud with an oversized backpack. Offer the girl a compromise — a hike where there will be a lot of sea on the route, and then you can stay for some more rest. Hikes that end on the sea (or go all along it) are ideal for your girlfriend to fall in love with the camping life.