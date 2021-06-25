For the past two decades, the Indian IT industry has been a significant performer in stabilizing the country’s economy and its growth story on the world stage. Disruptions along with technological innovations are setting new milestones for the world to follow. With social distancing in place, virtual has become the next normal.

Organizations across various domains are working remotely, and people are relying on online services to meet their needs. To make this virtual world as real and impactful as possible, the demand for robust cloud infrastructure is booming. There is no denying the fact that cloud computing is the future.

As per the International Data Corporation, spending on cloud infrastructure is all set to grow at a CAGR of 9.6%, which would reach $105.6 billion in 2024. What’s more impressive is that it would account for 62.8% of total spend related to IT infrastructure. So with these things in mind, let’s take a glance at how cloud computing would change the Indian job market in 2021.

Famous Job Roles in Cloud Computing in India

In the midst of all these technological revolutions, a majority of organizations now rely on cloud computing. That’s why the demand for professionals conversant with cloud technology is on an increasing spree.

With the increasing demand for cloud computing professionals, the trend of securing cloud-related jobs is growing exponentially. Furthermore, graduates and undergrads are increasingly searching for jobs in different roles related to cloud computing. Here are some of the popular cloud computing jobs trending in India at the moment.

Cloud Engineer

Cloud Network Engineer

Development and Operations Engineer

Full-stack developer of Cloud Apps

These are just a few job roles taking the Indian job market by storm. Note that the popularity of these job roles is directly proportional to the salary these job roles provide. Organizations, irrespective of their size, are rapidly modernizing their IT setup by moving to the cloud. That’s why they are searching for the right talent to help them adapt to this new disruption.

Salary Comparison of Job Roles for Cloud Computing

The salary of the job roles related to cloud computing depends on a variety of parameters. Let’s cite the example of the wages of cloud computing job roles based on geography. For instance, in India, the salaries of cloud professionals vary from place to place. If you are a cloud professional, then Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, and Bangalore are the ideal places to get good salaries.

Also, the places mentioned above are known as the IT hotspots of India. The salary of cloud computing professionals also depends heavily on their professional experience. It is a known fact that the annual salary usually differs based on professional skills and expertise. Cloud computing professionals with a minimum experience of three years can earn INR 12 lakhs per annum.

On the contrary, if you possess five to six years of experience under your belt, you would be able to earn INR 17 to INR 20 lakhs annually. Solutions Architect is a famous job role in cloud computing. A fresher starting as a Solutions Architect can earn somewhere between INR 6.5 lakhs to INR 7 lakhs annually.

On the other hand, a DevOps Engineer can have an annual package of INR 7.5 lakhs. Well, the number looks crazy for sure. But these numbers also depict the sheer demand if cloud computing technologies in India.

Having said that, the most common technology that companies prefer to hire professionals having experience with is AWS and Azure. And among the two, the AWS solution architect certification is the most demanded in the market right now and will stay for years to come.

Why Are Companies Into Cloud Computing and Higher Cloud Computing Professionals?

Our world is full of fast technological inventions. Cloud development is pivotal to these innovations. As per the latest report, spending on cloud infrastructure is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.6%. Roles specific to this domain are in massive demand.

Companies are increasingly migrating to the cloud as it offers them a great deal of flexibility. Another reason why organizations are into cloud computing and higher cloud computing is scalability. Companies can upsize or downsize based on their needs which is not possible in traditional IT infrastructure.

Skills needed to pursue a Career in Cloud Computing

Here are some of the skills you need to pursue a career in cloud computing.

Database Skills

Database skills like Hadoop and MySQL would be pretty advantageous in the era of big data.

DevOps

DevOps or Developmental Operations refer to a bunch of practices and tools required during the development of products. It is a basic framework of Cloud Computing.

Programming Skills

Python is an excellent language to commence with if you are looking forward to mastering your programming skills. Ruby and Pearl are also quite effective in cloud computing.

Final Words

As we speak, the cloud computing realm is booming. The pandemic has highlighted the significance of the cloud. No doubt, budding and experienced cloud computing professionals have a bright future ahead. A certification course in cloud computing is the ideal way to stay relevant in the Indian job market.