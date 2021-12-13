During tough economic times, it can be worrying knowing what will happen to your business. The uncertainty can mean planning ahead is very difficult and less than secure, meaning future plans may have to be put on hold indefinitely. However, there are certain things you can do and consider to help your business survive during unprecedented circumstances. Here are some quick tips on making your business as recession-proof as possible.

Consider Cash Flow

The amount of cash you have coming in during a difficult period can quickly reduce without careful planning. Most of the time, a recession will not happen overnight, so planning for the unexpected is always best and will provide time before the biggest effects on your business can occur. Ideally, a business will have money available that will cover essential expenses for at least a few months. This is so the immediate effects of a lack of cash flow will not prevent bills from being maintained. In the same way that a payday loan can provide emergency funds to cover the unexpected in our personal finances, having enough emergency cash saved can minimise an impact on your business.

For a small business or those that are self-employed, having this amount of cash saved may be difficult, especially for a start-up. You may be eligible for a loan scheme from the government that relates to an economic downturn, so seek help when you need it.

Stay In Communication

If you are concerned that business will quickly dry up due to a recession, especially if consumers are planning to save more, then staying in contact with them will help. In some instances, you are maybe able to negotiate lower prices for a brief period, rather than a loyal customer or client pulling their expenses completely. Keeping your customers in the loop with your business plans during a recession is vital, as you can get in touch with them first and let them know you have alternative options to help them. These incentives can help still bring in sales and revenue during hard times and make your customers feel more at ease.

If you have no communication and are in a reactive state rather than being proactive, customers and clients will look elsewhere instead and save their money if they have no alternative being offered. Remember, a recession is difficult for consumers too, so anything your business can do to help save them money will prevent them from cancelling contracts and not buying from you completely.

Adapt Your Business

Sometimes, the best way to deal with falling revenues and an uncertain future is to adapt. If your business specialises in something that has been impacted by a recession, you will need to diversify your business. This will help to bring in alternative streams of revenue. In the same way a freelancer may have a second form of income to help support their business, companies need to find ways to support cash flow. If you manufacture goods, for example, or have storage facilities, you may be able to use them to sell other types of goods or provide storage space for other companies or customers to use.

Looking at what else you could offer that customers would want during an economic downturn is not easy. You could investigate where you can make savings and adapt your business this way, for example, if you have office space, you could adjust to a hybrid or remote workforce to reduce costs. Planning ahead as much as possible can help your business and keep the impact of a recession to a minimum.