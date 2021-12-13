Are you a new joiner in your current company and nervous about your first academic year’s performance? Probably, your skills and previous knowledge helped you to reach this point. But beyond this line, it’s just experience and proper administration that make luck possible.

Apart from salary issues, one thing that should never be forgotten is your tax liability regarding the money you will earn. Proper tax guidance is significant, and mostly the company’s tax advisor plays this role.

Let’s suppose you have completed your required time in the company, and by the time you are waiting for your salary transfer, you got a beep on your face. Instead of jumping with excitement, the only expression on your face is confusion. You are confused by the figures running on your number. So, your company tax advisor or we will let you know your innocent soul that it was the money left in your hand after the payment of income tax, which the company has already deducted and will be paying from the employee side.

Your in-hand cash is, of course, an amount left after a deduction. It actually feels like having a slice instead of the whole cake. It’s a legal procedure and happens with every employee working under a specific company. After passing through a shock, the biggest concern now should be the tax percentage applied to your income.

Although people sitting in cubicles seem to be the same, their computers, working chairs, tea mugs, and side phones all seem the same, yet they have a different working niche and a different salary associated with that niche. The employer’s income figures will let them fall in tax brackets, and therefore the amount deducted from their income in the name of income tax will also be different.

What is the tax bracket?

So, the main question arises what the tax bracket is. Why someone feels like Steve Jobs and the other think like Robin Hood while sitting in the same cubicle and working under the same company name. It is probably due to the tax brackets in which both of the extremists fall. A tax bracket is a line or a table that separates two different tax percentages liability. One percent is being charged at a ten percent rate, and the other at a forty percent rate. Both of them are not equal in terms of tax liability.

Tax brackets for income tax

As already mentioned, tax brackets decide your actual tax percentages derived from the amount of money you earn. So if someone is making £5000 per year, the income tax percentage comes out to be ten percent from that employee. Similarly, a higher tax bracket includes twenty percent tax liability to earn up to £32,000 per year.

Moving further, a higher tax bracket demands forty percent income tax liability for the money earned between £32,001 and £150,000. A much higher tax bracket requires forty-five percent tax liability if the earning limit crosses £150,000 per year.

In mathematics, you might have heard of upper limit and lower limit being applied to different functions. Similarly, each tax bracket is confined between two limits, an upper limit defining the maximum amount to fall in that tax bracket and a lower tax limit defining the lowest amount that can fall in a particular tax bracket. The tax brackets are like a ladder; with each step up, you have to put in some extra energy to depict the higher tax bracket further. As a result, you will attain height which is your vast income earned.

Keep in mind that if a single pond crosses the limit, you will fall in a higher tax bracket giving out the higher tax percentage, which might seem to be unfair in that case. Suppose the amount earned by you is £5500 per year. On crossing £5000, you will fall into a different tax bracket, paying twenty percent tax on the income instead of ten percent, which is a double tax amount.

Sometimes tax bracket issues can be resolved by following a proper strategy that will let you fall in a lower tax bracket. By manipulating different tax laws and throwing the ball in your court, you can deal with figures and mitigate the amount paid in taxes. For this purpose, proper tax planning is required. As the album in the egg helps the chick develop fully before entering into this world, proper tax planning should be done before entering into this income tax game.

Application Of Tax Racket in A Correct Manner

It is indispensable to understand the application of the tax bracket. Let’s suppose you are earning £60,000 per year. Sounds good to feel £60,000 in your pocket and entertain yourself with luxuries of life. You will feel much better by hearing the following fact and that s your whole £60,000 are not taxed according to the tax bracket that demands the required amount. The first £3200 earned by you will be taxed at a rate of twenty percent, which comes out to be £640. The remaining amount (£60,000 – £32,000) £28,000 is taxed forty percent due to a higher tax bracket. The tax application in the latter case is for £1,120. So, the total tax that will be submitted regarding the specifically mentioned case comes out to be 1,120 plus 640, which becomes equal to £17,60, which is nothing when you have 60,000 in your pocket.

So enjoy your current income by just giving away a bit to HMRC. After going through the article, you will realize that it’s not a piece in your hand only and a whole cake on HMRC’s table; it is vice versa. You are the one holding the while cake by just giving a small piece to HMRC. And do remember it all because you can live in a better place and make the world more beautiful.