We all know how expensive medical bills can be. While most of us try to stay healthy so we don’t need to pay medical bills, sometimes we simply need medical treatment. Did you know that it is possible to lower the cost of your medical bills? With a bit of work, you can lower the cost without having to put your health at risk.

Here’s how:

Do Some Research

The average cost of medical care can be found online. You can typically find these costs on a variety of consumer websites, insurance company websites, and hospital websites. You might even find a bit of information on the government’s website too.

If you are advised to receive treatment, a spot of research can potentially help you to save money. While you might not be able to save money every time, you could save some money here and there.

Always Use In-Network Providers

Always try to use in-network providers if you can. Make sure that your hospital or your doctor is a part of your insurance company’s preferred network. If you do this, you’re less likely to be faced with a large bill. You could also look for a medicare specialist if you’re a senior citizen as they can help you to save money. Be sure that you’re using a provider who works with a lot of hospitals and doctors so you’re more likely to be covered.

Ask About the Cost

Not a lot of people know that when you ask about the cost of medical care you can negotiate. Just make sure that the negotiation takes place before you have your appointment. If you cannot agree on a figure, you could always look elsewhere. Don’t forget, you might also be able to pay in installments in some cases.

Ask for an Itemized Bill

Here’s another tip that not a lot of people know about. If and when you receive a bill, ask for it to be itemized. When you do, there’s always a chance that your bill will be reduced. This could be because the insurance company has to account for every cent that they’re charging you for. In any case, asking for itemization can help to lower the cost with little effort on your part. Do this every time you receive a medical bill.

Pay in Cash if you can

If you can, try to pay your bill in cash. While your local doctor and hospital might be getting paid a lot, they might not have much cash on them. When you pay by cash, you could be offered a discount. It’s always best to ask ahead of time if you can get a discount for cash anyway. The discount could be offered because the hospital or doctor won’t need to pay any transaction fees. This means that they can make a saving and, potentially, you can too.

Use the above tips to help you to lower the cost of your medical bills.