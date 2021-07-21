If you have a website that does not get many visitors or quite as many visitors as you’d like, don’t worry. There are some things that you can do to encourage more people to visit your site. In addition to this, there are also things you can do to boost your website’s rankings. The higher your website ranks, the more likely it is to be found.

So how can you boost your rankings while encouraging people to visit your website? Here’s how:

Use Keywords

Keywords are the words that you’d type into a search engine. For example, if you were looking for a mechanic in Texas, you’d type “Texas mechanic” into your search engine. The results page will show you mechanics in Texas. You can use keywords to your advantage by adding them to your website and any article that you write. The more keywords you add (and try to hide in there) the more likely it is that your site will move up the rankings.

Get Help if You Need it

Not everyone has the time or skills to work on their website. This is where having an SEO partner can help. Hiring an expert to work on your website can make a difference between being on the first search results page and the fifth results page.

Post at Least Three Times a Week

If you have a blog please make sure you post on it at least three times a week. Doing this will help to keep your blog fresh while encouraging a build-up of keywords.

Link to Good Websites

Whenever you can, and whenever it’s appropriate, try to link to good/high-ranking websites. This will ensure your site is more likely to be trusted by search engines. Adding 2-3 links to every 1,000 words is usually sufficient and it can really make a difference.

Tell Your Customers About Your Website

The more customers you tell about your website, the more people are likely to visit. Keep asking your customers to visit your site. Leave the web address on your social media accounts, your invoices, and anything else you can think of. You might also want to consider having website-only deals as they can encourage people to visit your website.

Be sure to keep up with posting on your blog at least three times a week so your customers can see it’s frequently updated.

Make Your Website Easy to Use

Did you know that the easier your website is to use, the more likely people are to spend on it? This is because they’re less likely to become frustrated by it. When your website is easier to use, people are more likely to come back and see what you have to offer. Bear this in mind when you’re designing your website.

With a bit of work, you can help to boost your website’s rankings so it’s much more likely to be found. Use the above tips to help you so your website and your business are more successful.