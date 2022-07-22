Whether your entire team is ‘out of the office’ or you have a few workers with flexible contracts, many companies have changed their business model to accommodate remote workers – especially after the past two years. However, there is much to commend about remote work. In fact, studies suggest that employees who have the flexibility to set their own hours are generally more productive than standard 9 to 5 office workers. However, managing a diverse team, who works all over the place, can be a challenge. Here are a few top tips to help you increase productivity of remote employees.

Meet the Team

When it comes to remote workers, it is essential that you give them a voice. When bringing new people on board, make sure they spend some time meeting the team. Meeting the team in person is ideal. However, if this is not possible, make sure they engage with everyone using platforms such as Zoom. Meeting the team and getting to know everyone can help establish a strong relationship with the people they will be in contact with regularly, which means they will more likely voice their concerns and opinions whenever necessary.

Work Together Better with Google Collaboration Tools

Google collaboration tools, which can be found on Google Workspace, are everything you need for a productive remote team. These tools include shared calendars, Google Meet (for video conferencing), business email accounts, and real-time chat. In addition, remote employees can use presentation software, spreadsheet software, and word processing software for optimal online collaboration. With everything available on the cloud, it is easier than ever to work together when hundreds of miles apart. Just make sure all remote workers are clued up on these features and understand how to navigate the tools.

Train Your Employees

One of the best ways to ensure your remote team is up to standard is by investing in their training and development. You might have the best employees on the job and the most advanced tech on the market. However, if your employees don’t know how to use it, they will be wasting their time and your resources. Be sure all employees undergo proper training, especially when you introduce new software and tools to the business.

Productive Work Environment

At the mention of remote workers, most people think of working from home scenarios. However, the WFH environment isn’t suitable for everyone. Some people lack the room for a designated workspace on their property, while others might have too many distractions at home. In fact, working from home can cause remote workers to develop an unhealthy work-life balance if they are unable to separate the two. This is where co-working spaces come in. A co-working space is the ideal solution for those with a flexible contract. These professional workspaces are usually equipped with the same amenities and facilities you would find in a regular office. However, they are cheaper than renting out a permanent space. Working in a professional environment will help your remote workers up their productivity levels.