The noise coming from an HVAC system can be pretty distracting, especially if you work from home. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to reduce HVAC noise and regain your peace of mind. For starters, air conditioning is often the primary source of noise from an HVAC system. The running motors and high volumes of air being forced through ductwork can create a lot of strange and loud sounds. And when wall air conditioning systems get clogged over time, the intensity of noise they make increases as well. So, how can you strike a balance between quiet and comfort? Keep reading and learn the seven best ways to reduce HVAC noise from HVAC systems!

Why Is My Hvac So Loud And How Can I Make It Quieter?

When the HVAC system is running, it’s normal to hear some noise from it. Sometimes, though, the noise is just too much to bear. These noises can be screeching, clanking, rattling, or buzzing, depending on the condition of the HVAC system. There are many reasons for an HVAC system to become louder. It could be a lack of ventilation, old equipment, dirty filters, or clogged ductwork. To minimize the noises from an HVAC system, it’s best to keep up with cleaning and maintenance. But what else can you do to make it quieter? Here are the seven best ways to reduce HVAC noise.

Maintenance & Upgrading

All machines need maintenance from time to time. For example, most wall air conditioners have filters that get clogged with time. By checking the HVAC systems thoroughly for dirtiness or damage, you can track down the cause of the noise to address it.

Also, some systems have a blower motor that can create a lot of noise. To make it quieter, you might need to upgrade to more silent HVAC equipment, but it’s possible just replacing one component will do the trick. With that said, newer systems often have inbuilt soundproofing to produce less sound than older ones.

Check For Leaking Air

HVAC systems have a lot of air to move on a nearly constant basis. When this air leaks through the ducts and vents, it generates a lot of noise. This problem can be remedied by preventing the air from escaping by using gaskets, foam, and duct-sealing tape. It’s key that all the vents, ducts, and any holes are covered to lower the chances of air leaking.

Properly Sizing The System

Sometimes a wall AC unit is oversized for its installed space, making far more sound than acceptable. Similarly, units that are too small have to work harder, making them more noisy than necessary. And when it comes to central air HVAC systems, the same sizing principles apply as well. Properly sizing the air conditioner will help ensure the quietest operation.

Using Soundproofing

Many sound-absorbing materials are available to insulate the sounds of AC units from escaping. Using spray foam or special foam soundproofing material in the mechanical room that the HVAC is placed in can help reduce the noise considerably, especially when the AC unit is directly adjacent to the room you’re working or sleeping in.

Duct Silencers

Duct silencers run with ducts through ceilings and walls, and can be made of rubber or other materials that are filled with fiberglass or sand. These materials deaden the noise of air passing through ducts so it can’t pass through. Duct silencers are a great and affordable way to reduce HVAC noise, especially when the ducts are exposed to the room.

Building A Sound Maze

If the AC equipment is close to the place you need less noise, building a sound maze is one way to cordon off the noise source. Wooden material or cardboard can be used to make a maze that traps sounds of blower motors and fans. This is one convenient way to block the sound that’s easy to move for maintenance or filter changes.

Relocating The AC Equipment

Relocating your equipment might be a consideration if the HVAC system is a wall unit or you’re remodeling the home. A central location is ideal only as long as it’s not too close to your bedroom or working space.

What To Do If The Noise Still Persists?

The above methods should significantly reduce the noise of your air conditioning unit. However, if there is still too much noise, a couple of options remain for achieving more peace.

White Noise

If the noise of your AC unit distracts you or your family too much, you can try adding white noise in the background. This can diminish the irritating sounds of the HVAC, helping you sleep or work more effectively.

Schedule An Inspection

Your AC unit needs regular service and cleaning. If the noise is not reduced even after using the above tactics, it’s good to get it checked out by a professional. A detailed inspection by a specialist can rule out any ongoing problem that might be causing the trouble, such as worn out parts or blockages.

Final Thoughts On Reducing HVAC Noise

Reducing HVAC noise is not a challenging task if you know where to start. You can make your system quieter by following the above seven best methods to minimize HVAC noise. Just remember that cleaning and service are essential for achieving the most silent operation of your HVAC system. We hope this guide will help you get some peace and quiet at home for more relaxation and productivity!