When hiring clinicians, it is imperative that you select those who will fit seamlessly into your practice. Select clean and professional individuals with glowing reputations and legitimate qualifications to ensure that your facility’s high quality is thoroughly maintained.

State Expectations Upfront

There is no sense in hiring individuals based on their skill level, only to later find out that they do not want to adhere to your standards. Guarantee that potential candidates have your expectations in mind by fabricating a handbook that can be given before interviews. This allows them to decide whether or not they are an optimal fit for your practice. That way nobody wastes their time, especially you!

Once you are giving interviews, there is no shame in being painfully transparent. Make sure the candidates understand how your facility is run, and what their personal schedule and client pool will realistically look like. They should also understand the amount of self-advertising that their positions require. You want professionals who are willing to go the extra mile when it comes to self-marketing, in order to garner potential patients.

Check Credentials

Of course, clinicians should have all of the proper qualifications to legally work at your practice. Furthermore, they should have a well-rounded background. Their prior experience should have relevance to your practice. Not only this, but their career goals should accurately align with the position you are interviewing them for. It’s counterproductive to hire clinicians who will soon be in over their heads as well as disadvantageous to select those that are uninvested in the work you are hiring them to do.

When it comes to billing, the clinicians you hire must take all the necessary steps in order to ensure they are enrolled with insurance providers. If your hirees are not properly affiliated, then they will not be correctly reimbursed for their services while patients will be unable to use their insurance providers. This means patients will not select your new clinicians, and your facility will go without their business. Encourage medical credentialing services to avoid any mishaps in this essential revenue cycle.

Emphasize Desired Schedule

Prioritizing your scheduling needs. Already employ clinicians to work on Tuesdays and Thursdays but need somebody to work on Mondays and Wednesdays? Make sure that those dates are explicitly agreed upon before you make your hiring decision. No matter how perfect candidates seem, they are not going to be much help if they cannot fulfill the expected schedule.

Having a set schedule is important to the overall structure of your facility, however, the clinicians you hire must have some bend in their calendars as patients might need the occasional before or after hours exception. You might also need your future employees to work a slightly different schedule if you or another of your clinicians are on vacation.

Consider Personality

Personality might sound trivial, but it is a crucial aspect of the hiring process. You want an amount of energy and passion that will nicely compliment you and your practice. This is not to say you want to hire your own personal clones as clinicians. It is great to offer patients variety within your facility by having different personality types available. That being said, do not hire people who will clash with you and your staff, or those who are perpetually negative as this will only injure morale.

Hiring clinicians can be exciting! Look for essential qualities while utilizing your own intuition. It is your facility, and there is no reason for you to settle. Find candidates who will be beneficial to your team, so that you can all work towards success together.