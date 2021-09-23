The internet offers a lot of anniversary gift ideas, but you must never go wrong with your choice. You have options between the traditional picks and the modern ones. Make sure what you get for your beloved will be something that involves emotion. It will carry a symbolism of your love and affection as every year marks a new milestone to your marriage.

Maintaining a relationship in tip-top shape includes celebrating special occasions – your wedding anniversary, especially. Here is a quick guide of wedding anniversaries years list what you can get your other half in anticipation of your annual marriage ceremony

1st Anniversary

You can choose between a book or a wristwatch as the first-year theme when giving gifts is paper for the traditional types and clock for the modern types. When you want to go for the anniversary stones, your option is anything in yellow or gold. Pearl and peridot are your next alternatives. Remember that this is the very first-anniversary gift you are giving, and this will be the standard for the gifts you will get for the year that follows.

2nd Anniversary

This is the cotton or China year so the perfect gift can be a soft huggable pillow or a delicate Chinaware. You can find this in digital shops, and you can even have it customized to bear the name of your partner imprinted on it. Garnet is the representative gemstone. If you can’t find one, see something with rose quartz.

3rd Anniversary

It’s time for you to spend on a leather material or a crystal memento. You can get a leather handbag, or a leather belt wrapped for your darling. Or you can get a glass frame with your wedding photo stamped on it. The third-year wedding celebration calls for a pearl, jade, or moonstone. Find any jewelry that would suit your sweetheart’s mood.

4th Anniversary

The best time to give flowers or silk linens is during your fourth year of marriage. Match it with a gift card that holds your message of endearment, and you will surely make your spouse’s day. When your partner is a homebody, this is the perfect time to hand in a small appliance like a coffee maker or a waffle plate. Amethyst or topaz is supposed to be your gemstone of choice.

5th Anniversary

Get a wooden platter made and engraved with your anniversary details to celebrate your fifth wedding year. When you can’t find one, look for special silverware and have it carefully gift-wrapped for your wife or husband to open. Turquoise or tourmaline stone in a ring will also do the trick. Your relationship is already half a decade strong around this time.

6th Anniversary

Your sixth year of marriage is best emphasized with iron material. If you are getting your husband a gift, an iron cufflink is a good idea. If you’re the husband, you can pick up a bag of chocolates with colorful candies to satiate the sweet tooth of the woman you have been with for 6 years. Choose the bag of surprise in purple or white.

7th Anniversary

Your marriage is as strong as brass or copper around this time. It is just practical to get a gift of this material. A copper couple bracelet will be perfect for this occasion. Another idea is a brass desk set to serve as a vanity inside your bedroom. This will be a perfect reminder of how you have been loving each other for seven years running.

8th Anniversary

Time to celebrate with a bronze or pottery gift, as this year represents. Make the gift-giving a memory as you exchange anniversary gifts this day. Pick a bronze figurine of a couple or a handmade pottery sculpture of a dancing man and woman to cap the day. This is the ideal gift idea. If you want to up the gift-giving event, an onyx or Lapis Lazuli necklace will be brilliant.

9th Anniversary

A year before your first decade of marriage will be perfect for giving a willow food tray or wicker basket gift. Have fruits or a long-stemmed terracotta rose with it and see the glow in your loved one’s eyes. You have gone this far in your marriage, and this is something worthy of a sweet memory.

10th Anniversary

Ten years is a great milestone of celebrating love and adoration together. It’s high time for a diamond ring for the wife to be the star of the night. This is a perfect gift idea in memory of a decade of dealing with marriage ups and downs. Make this day a time worth remembering for the rest of your lives. The wife can have an aluminum paperweight perfect for the husband’s office. Have it engraved with the couple’s names to immortalize the relationship.