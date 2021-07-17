Travelling abroad is more often than not an exciting prospect. However, if you are a seasoned traveller, then there is every likelihood that you are an old hand at planning for eventualities: You know to pack an extra set of clothing in your cabin baggage in case the airlines lose your bags. You understand that it is better to take more than one bank card, just in case. You know how to get to the nearest emergency facility if anything goes wrong. And also, you are practically on a first-name basis with your travel insurance agent. However, given all that experience, when was the last time you thought to plan for a dental emergency, if ever?

Dental emergencies can be daunting. It is scary to contemplate that being away from the comforting environs of your regular dentist’s office where a familiar presence will reassure and care for you. Such a prospect can induce panic. Well, no more. Here is a handy guide on how to handle a dental emergency when you are abroad.

Plan Ahead

Technically, this tip must be executed before you even leave your home. Nonetheless, just like any other medical emergency, you will be better of with a set plan. First, research the area you are travelling to and find the dentists offices listed throughout the locality. Next, select the one who looks most promising. Then, before you save the dentist’s number, find out whether they offer emergency dental care and if they accept your insurance. Alternatively, you may ask your dentist at home to provide recommendations for local providers if they are familiar with the locale.

Having a pre-established plan will shave precious minutes and seconds from your response time. That way, you get the help you need faster.

Find an international clinic

The age of smartphones and the internet has put a wealth of information at your fingertips. Consequently, if you didn’t perform a search before departure, you need not despair. A quick scroll through a search engine will present you with some options to choose from. Take a few extra minutes to read and compare reviews if you can spare the time. Alternatively, try looking through local expat forums to find a good dentist.

Talk to your insurance company

Again, this calls for some pre-planning. Call your insurance company and inquire whether they have a preferred practice in your area. Regardless of the answer, certify that your policy covers overseas dental care. In case you were given a recommendation, call the insurance company while en-route to the dentist’s office and inform them of your situation. They will be more likely to approve the claim.

Go to the Emergency Room

If you can’t find a qualified emergency dentist, the hospital will make a viable alternative. Please note that your oral health is just as crucial as your overall health; therefore, you must seek treatment for any adverse dental conditions right away. After all, in the worst-case scenario, your toothache is a symptom of an abscess that has formed in your mouth. This situation is potentially dangerous since the infection may spread to other parts of the body in addition to fever and swelling.

Even if your situation is not as dire as the above scenario, it is still a good idea to seek medical intervention for your emergency. At the least, the doctor will help you alleviate the pain.

Strive for prevention

One universal truth states that prevention is better than cure. The best way to handle a dental emergency is by doing your utmost to ensure that one does not occur in the fast place. Schedule a visit to the dentist before you embark on your journey. The dentist may choose to perform a battery of tests, primarily using advanced diagnostic imaging, to detect any early indications of dental and periodontal diseases. If you receive treatment right away, chances are higher that the conditions will not have a chance to cause any irreparable harm. Furthermore, with assurances of a problem eliminated, you will have an easier time settling down to relax and enjoy yourself.

Finally, use some bottled water or mouthwash to rinse your mouth. When you keep it clean, there is less chance it will get worse.

Dental emergencies can dampen the joy of your trip in an instant. However, in this day and age, the solution to your ailment is only as far as your closest dentist. Alternatively, you may see a dentist in Parramatta before you leave to ensure your dental health is in order.