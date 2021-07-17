We as human beings are social animals and throughout our whole life for surviving we depend on each other. Self-awareness enables you to look at this need and you just come out in the search of relationships to keep connected with them. keep remembering, relationships are extended due to romance and in this category friends, family, and colleagues are included.

Besides, more than 80% of people spend most of their time between other people to make a strong, healthy, and positive relationship. According to research, a relationship is a state in which two or more than two people are associated with each other. And basically, your need is a major force that drives you to search out better connections.

Moreover, not only creating a positive relationship makes you happy, boosts your safety feelings, and offers you the best meaning of your life. Besides, it affects your mental and physical health as well. So, wear your prescription glasses and search out your close relationships and keep better care of them because they are the only connection because you are living in this world.

So, how relationships promote your mental health. Besides, what are the ways to sustain your mental health? Below are few wonderful tips that can help you in your overall life.

Discuss your feelings:

All types of relationships offer you options to describe your feelings. No matters it is about long-standing issues with your partner or there is a quick chat with your colleagues, talking about feelings can help you a lot in your mental health. Most people ask a question what they do if they don’t have enough time?

The heavy workload doesn’t allow you to take out some spare time with your colleague after the off your shift. But you must talk honestly and encourage yourself to talk about your feelings. It is really helpful for a mental condition, and of course, you will come from the state of the same statement’ I’m fine because now you are out of stress.

But the discussion doesn’t mean to sit properly, and you just have a single purpose to talk over it. Take it like in a casual conversation and wait till that topic will highlight naturally. Surprisingly, it will make a bigger difference with you because of a quick solution, when you will discuss it.

Take some time to discuss your mental health because it will put a deep effect on others that are around you. As you would open up, more people will take an interest, and at one stage they will also open their stresses. And with time, it will become a short-term conversation culture, and it will help greatly to boost up your mental health.

Take all issues in some perception:

An important factor to consider is perception. When you are talking and you want surrounding people to support you emotionally, put your issues in some perception, especially when you are discussing with your friends.

Friends are one of the strong foundations because they support you to cope up with your issues when life throws you in front of them. And the best friends are a great blessing for you because they are pure with you, and you share with them without the fear of criticism. So, when you are talking with them, use the way of perspective because it will feel them less burden.

The result will be more surprising for you. These problems will not play with your mind for a longer time, and you would feel less burden. Besides, your discussion with them will provide you a good solution to your problems for which you were struggling to come out. All these discussions prove helpful for your overall mental health as well.

The physical conversation is a better option:

No doubt humans are social animals, but recent years have changed this concept of socialization. More digital communication and text messaging have transformed the way of communication. People are possible more interactive through digital tools with family, friends, and partners.

Digital communication is a more powerful and useful tool to come in contact with them even while meeting when physical presence is not possible. But this simple way of communication is not fulfilling the thirst of face to face communication. It is like as you order glasses online and don’t know whether you will be comfortable or not which you have not physically touched it.

So, digital communication is not suitable for humans because we are non-verbal. Body language and tone of voice are more important because they are proof of someone’s honesty and open communication. Eye contact, understanding smiles, and supportive hugs are the important elements for boosting mental health. And that is not possible in a digital world. Therefore, physical presence for communication is important when it comes to mental health.