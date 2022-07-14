A virtual phone number is similar to a standard phone number, except it is not tied to a physical device and does not have a physical SIM card.

You can use a virtual number to register an account on Google, PayPal, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp and other services. The good thing about this solution is that it doesn’t matter what country you’re from or where you live – as long as there’s internet access somewhere in the world, then there should be no problem getting a virtual number.

The Main Benefits of Virtual Mobile Numbers

Here is a list of main benefits of using virtual phone numbers:

Availability worldwide: virtual phone numbers are available all over the world. You can get a virtual number of any country, while being anywhere in the world. All you need is Internet connection

Avoid spam and scammers: The main advantage of using a virtual number is that it allows you to avoid spam and scammers. Your cell phone number is not registered anywhere and can be used for different purposes without compromising your privacy or safety.

Unlimited accounts: you can use your virtual number for registration on social networks or other platforms that require personal information in order to register (for example: Instagram, WhatsApp, Tinder, Amazon).

Easy to use: Another benefit of using fake phone numbers is that they're easy to create. You don't need any special skills or equipment to set up a new number. You can get a virtual number in 5 minutes and start using it right away.

How to Get One or More Mobile Virtual Numbers

SMS-man is a popular worldwide service that offers a virtual mobile numbers to receive SMS online. This site is a great way to get new phone numbers from 300 different countries. Currently, this website supports phone numbers from countries such as the United States, Canada, India, Germany, France, and others. The best thing about the company is that they update the numbers daily. With SMS-man you can bypass SMS verification process for any site or application.

Below you can find step-by-step instructions on how to get a virtual sick number:

Step 1: Go to sms-man.com

Step 2: Open the “Sign Up” page and create an account.

Step 3: Enter all requested information (e-mail address and password) or you can register through your Facebook or Google account.

Step 4: After successful registration, click on the “payment” section to recharge your account.

Step 5: Next, choose one of the countries of mobile number from the menu on the main page.

Step 6: After selecting a country, select a service you’d like to receive SMS message for (there are over 1,000 sites and applications).

Step 7: Then you click “Buy” button next to the service you selected.

Step 8: Now you have a virtual phone number, use it to verify the online account (this can be done by sending an SMS to the virtual number).

Step 9: When an SMS is sent to the virtual number, go back to the SMS-Man page and click “Get SMS” to see verification code.

Congratulations, you did it. Now you know how to create and use an additional virtual mobile number to bypass SMS verification.