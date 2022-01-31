Today, users in the United Kingdom have access to a tremendous selection of trading apps, and their number continues growing day by day. Naturally, most traders get confused about which of them to download. Luckily, you can rely on our experts’ experience and choose the platform from our top list.

Here are step-by-step guidelines that will help you pick up an optimal broker:

1. Check the legal status. If you want to be sure that your funds are safe, you should utilize licensed platforms only. So, a brokerage source must be either locally regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority or globally recognized by other financial authorities. That will serve as a guarantee that both your money and your personal information are decently protected although scrutinizing the privacy policy is also a must.

2. Explore available assets. The wider their assortment, the more opportunities for diversification. The variety of assets may include fiat currencies, crypto, stocks, commodities, bonds, cash, real estate, metals, etc. As long as you are a beginner, you are probably focused on Forex, stocks, or another single class of assets, yet, over some time, you will definitely decide to extend your portfolio to increase profits and balance risks.

3. Have a close look at the functionality offered. First, pay attention to charts and research functions, including technical signals. Besides, make sure the execution speed is high enough.

4. When you decide that the app chosen is worth trying, open a demo account. So you can test it out with virtual funds without risking your own money.

5. Register a real account.

Now, let us find out what the best trading app UK is. Here are the top 8 services you can safely choose from:

1. Admiral Markets ― the most comfortable and versatile source, which offers both the MT4 and MT5 platforms, 4,000 assets, 47 currency pairs, and more;

2. eToro ― the most advantageous choice for those who prefer automated copy trading;

3. Interactive Brokers ― trading global stocks at low cost and high speed;

4. Degiro ― 0% stock trading commissions;

5. Oanda ― the most advanced research and analytical features;

6. CMC Markets ― the most popular app for CFD deals;

7. Forex.com ― a leader in terms of mobile charting functionality;

8. Saxo Bank ― perfectly suits the needs of professional traders.

To sum up, choosing a mobile app for trading in the UK is not so complicated when you have an expert guide at hand. Pick up a service from our list and give it a try via a demo account.